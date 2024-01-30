Evidencity Welcomes Fabian Koss as Senior Advisor

Koss will further the company mission to unearth hard truths required to conduct international business ethically in emerging markets

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evidencity, a tech-enabled service that unearths hard truths required to conduct business ethically in emerging markets, announces the addition of Fabian Koss as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Koss, a seasoned expert with a rich background in international development and global sustainability, joins Evidencity to drive the company's expansion and strategic initiatives in Latin America.

With an impactful career spanning 25 years at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Fabian has been instrumental in shaping partnerships and programs across the public and private sectors. His experience at the IDB has equipped him with unparalleled insights into the region's complex business and regulatory landscapes.

"Global commerce has become extremely challenging, and I have seen firsthand how well-meaning companies can run afoul of complex compliance regulations, or even, unfortunately, discover forced labor or child labor within their own supply chains,” said Koss. “I’m excited to join a company like Evidencity that can offer a remedy, and I look forward to helping the company cut through the noise, and bring real solutions to both financial institutions and multinationals across Latin America.”

Apart from his work at the IDB, Fabian is an Adjunct Professor at American University's Kogod School of Business, where he teaches Global Sustainability Strategy. He is also a co-founder of KC Social Impact Lab, an agency dedicated to social responsibility strategy and global media development for impactful causes.

A passionate philanthropist, Fabian founded the Many Hats Institute in 1999, a non-profit organization committed to improving the lives of children and youth worldwide. His dedication to social impact aligns perfectly with Evidencity's mission of fostering responsible business practices.

"Fabian is the leading expert in understanding where the private sector intersects with governments and international multilateral institutions,” said David Niccolini, partner at Evidencity. “I cannot think of another individual better suited to guide us as an Advisor as we expand our business across Latin America and beyond.”

Fabian's wealth of experience and deep understanding of the Latin American market make him an invaluable asset to Evidencity. His role will be pivotal in supporting the company's business development efforts and enhancing its footprint in the region.

Evidencity is a tech-enabled consulting service that facilitates access to information and on-the-ground knowledge in challenging jurisdictions for investigators, compliance officers, researchers, journalists, and others. The company exists to combat modern slavery through investigative due diligence, supply chain transparency and financial inclusion.

For more information about Evidencity or to schedule an interview with Fabian Koss, please contact press@evidencity.com.

About Evidencity

Evidencity employs a hybrid data plus human approach to seek the truth about people and companies in emerging markets to combat modern slavery through investigative due diligence, supply chain transparency, and financial inclusion. The company collaborates with Global 1,000 companies and offers three products – TruthSeeker, TruthExplorer, and TruthKeeper – to provide impactful solutions.