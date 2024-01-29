Stricter requirements on acquisition of Swedish citizenship by notification and stronger protection for children and adults in vulnerable situations

In a referral to the Council on Legislation, the Government proposes amending the legislation on Swedish citizenship. The proposals entail stricter requirements on acquisition of Swedish citizenship by notification and better protection for children and adults in vulnerable situations.

“We are now introducing stricter requirements for obtaining Swedish citizenship. Citizenship has great importance and will no longer be casually granted to those who have committed or are suspected of committing serious crimes. At the same time, we are introducing enhanced protection against release from Swedish citizenship. No one should be forced to renounce their Swedish citizenship, for example due to honour-based oppression, for the purpose of being removed from the country,” says Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

At present, Swedish citizenship can be acquired at birth, through adoption, through notification and following application (naturalisation). As regards acquisition of citizenship by notification, the requirements are considerably lower than those for acquisition by application. At the same time, a person who meets the requirements for acquisition of citizenship by notification – in contrast to what applies for application – has an unconditional right to be granted Swedish citizenship.

The Government considers that there are substantial reasons why an alien who qualifies for the right to Swedish citizenship offered by the State through the notification procedure must also fulfil the fundamental requirements concerning good conduct and respect for society. The Government has therefore decided to send a proposal to the Council on Legislation that would make the requirements concerning acquisition of Swedish citizenship by notification stricter. It is proposed that an individual who is suspected on reasonable grounds or convicted of certain offences, represents a threat to Sweden’s security or public safety, or has ties to certain groups and organisations, should not be allowed to acquire Swedish citizenship.

The Government also proposes amendments to the regulations concerning release from Swedish citizenship. The amendments would provide stronger protection for children and adults in vulnerable situations. No one should be forced to renounce their Swedish citizenship, for example because they live in an honour context.

It is proposed that the legislative amendments enter into force on 1 October 2024.