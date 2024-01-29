Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,194 in the last 365 days.

Update webinar on Regulatory Procedure Management for Product Lifecycle Management on IRIS, Online, from 13 February 2024, 10:00 (CET) to 13 February 2024, 11:30 (CET)

EMA is currently working on the onboarding of Regulatory Procedure Management (RPM) for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for medicinal products on IRIS. The 1st roll-out occurred on 23 January 2024, covering Variations, Article 61.3 Notifications, and Marketing Authorisation Transfers procedures for a subset of both human and veterinary medicinal products.

The onboarding of regulatory procedures on IRIS will lead in the long term to process simplification and standardisation for MAHs, thus allowing the decommissioning of SIAMED.

This virtual event is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of RPM plans for the year 2024, offering a glimpse into the strategic direction, key objectives, and upcoming milestones. A focal point of the webinar is a live demonstration of the Industry Portal, allowing participants to explore its features and functionalities.

The event is primarily dedicated to all interested pharmaceutical industry companies (especially individuals with expertise in regulatory affairs). Do not miss this valuable opportunity to enhance your understanding and stay informed about the latest developments in this area.

You just read:

Update webinar on Regulatory Procedure Management for Product Lifecycle Management on IRIS, Online, from 13 February 2024, 10:00 (CET) to 13 February 2024, 11:30 (CET)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more