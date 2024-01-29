Tim Whitten Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week 2024

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

In collaboration with Divorce with Respect Week, Tim Whitten will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations form March 4-8.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with Divorce with Respect Week™, Tim Whitten will join many divorce professionals nationwide in offering up to three 30-minute free divorce consultations from March
4-8.

During these consultations, he will meet with anyone seeking to better understand the divorce process and options for how they might divorce. Divorce is never an easy process, but Whitten believes that Collaborative Divorce helps alleviate some of the uncertainties that come with separating from a spouse.

Whitten practices in Central Texas, and will be offering consultations primarily to Texas residents. For more information about Collaborative Divorce or booking a consultation, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. Those outside of can also visit the website to find a divorce professional near them.

Tim Whitten is an experienced family law attorney committed to assisting his clients in settling family law disputes. He is joining Divorce With Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to
build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.

To learn more about Whitten’s work in family law, visit www.whitten-law.com

Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

You just read:

Tim Whitten Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
Company/Organization
The Crouch Group
620 W Hickory
Denton, Texas, 76201
United States
+1 940-383-1990
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Memphis Collaborative Alliance Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative
Tim Whitten Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative
Collaborative Divorce Austin Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative
View All Stories From This Author