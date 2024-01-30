OhmniLabs Strengthens Healthcare Mission with Renowned Medical Expert Joining Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Michael Chen joins OhmniLabs Medical Advisory Board

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OhmniLabs, a robotics leader in medical technology and healthcare solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Michael Chen. Dr. Chen holds the esteemed position of Clinical Associate Professor at Stanford University in the departments of Anesthesiology, Perioperative, and Pain Medicine as well as a courtesy appointment in the Department of Neurosurgery.

His dedication spans a 25-year tenure at Stanford, encompassing roles such as chair of the Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee, Director of the Opioid Stewardship Program, and Director of Stanford Children’s Joint Venture Simulation Program. During his time at Stanford, he has been involved in the construction of three operating rooms and has helped with several quality improvement and patient safety initiatives which include infection control.

Additionally, Dr. Chen serves as the Executive Director of Stanford Solutions at Stanford School of Medicine whose overarching mission is to extend quality healthcare to underserved populations. Dr. Chen joins Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, MD/PhD, and Dr. Edward Pham on the OhmniLabs Medical Advisory Board.

According to OhmniLabs CEO, Dr. Thuc Vu, “Dr. Chen’s expertise in operating room dynamics and hospital systems will position him as a catalyst in advancing OhmniLabs’ evolution into a healthcare delivery system by integrating interpreter services, drug delivery, supply chain, and sanitation.”

“Our experience with recent waves of viral and bacterial infections underscores the need to find ways to decrease nosocomial infections in the hospital environment,” states Dr. Chen. “I believe robotic UV disinfection will be a cornerstone in that effort. The advances made by OhmniLabs will transcend borders, benefiting not only the United States but also offering invaluable support to resource-limited nations who do not have access to state-of-the-art antivirals and antibiotics.”

About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs is a healthcare automation company focused on providing innovative robotic solutions. Since our founding in 2015, we’ve delivered thousands of robots that have improved the lives of people in more than 49 countries worldwide. Our USA-based manufacturing facility allows us to design, engineer, and build advanced robots for our customers with unrivaled usability and reliability.