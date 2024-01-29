Ice Climber Injured in Fall on Cathedral Ledge

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

CO Joseph Canfield

(603) 419-0699

January 28, 2024

Bartlett, NH – On Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 12:20 p.m., North Conway Fire, Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, Mountain Rescue Service, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to an ice climbing accident on Cathedral Ledge in Bartlett.

First responders located Ryan Cooper, 21, of Fairhope, Alabama, with a leg injury at the base of “repentance route” after falling 20–30 feet. Cooper had been lowered to ground level by his climbing partner prior to the arrival of first responders. He was then carried to the trailhead in a litter by first responders and transported to Memorial Hospital in Conway for the treatment of his injuries.

