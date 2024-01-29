Submit Release
Ice Climber Injured in Fall on Cathedral Ledge

Lt. Bradley Morse
CO Joseph Canfield
(603) 419-0699
January 28, 2024

Bartlett, NH – On Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 12:20 p.m., North Conway Fire, Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, Mountain Rescue Service, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to an ice climbing accident on Cathedral Ledge in Bartlett.

First responders located Ryan Cooper, 21, of Fairhope, Alabama, with a leg injury at the base of “repentance route” after falling 20–30 feet. Cooper had been lowered to ground level by his climbing partner prior to the arrival of first responders. He was then carried to the trailhead in a litter by first responders and transported to Memorial Hospital in Conway for the treatment of his injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

