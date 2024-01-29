Inside the Political Mind: How the human side of politics shapes behaviour

Political behaviour can often look odd, idiosyncratic and entirely self-serving. Media coverage unsurprisingly tends to focus on the seedier side of politics, finding explanations in individual ambition and the pursuit of self-interest. But this overlooks the human side of why politicians do what they do and how it shapes the path of political development.

Inside the Political Mind, the new book by Greg Power, draws on Greg’s experience of working with hundreds of politicians in more than 60 countries to provide a proper understanding of political behaviour. It explores the influence of social norms, public expectations and the personal interests of MPs on how politics works, and how it might be reformed.

To mark the book’s publication, the Institute for Government is delighted to host Greg and a panel of experts to discuss how politicians’ personal interests affect the work of government – and to reveal how the seemingly strange behaviour of politicians takes on a whole new logic when viewed through the eyes of politicians themselves.

We will be joined by:

Greg Power , author

, author Professor David Halpern , President, Behavioural Insights team

, President, Behavioural Insights team Professor Meg Russell, UCL Constitution Unit

The discussion will be chaired by Dr Hannah White, director of the Institute for Government. Refreshments will be available after the discussion, and copies of the book will be for sale.