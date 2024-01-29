Podcast: Continuing the Quest for Safety Excellence

Jan. 29, 2024

NBAA’s Dr. Tony Kern Professionalism in Aviation Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professionalism and leadership in support of business aviation safety. In this podcast, three of the nine 2023 Kern Award recipients discuss how they are continuing their efforts to enhance safety, and how you can, too. Gray Stone Advisors’ Jim Lara emphasizes the importance of trust in fostering a safe, professional flight operation. “You’re going to have people reveal things to you, and you want them to be revealed honestly and completely, but in a safe environment,” he said. “A safe environment means you must earn the trust of everybody you work with.”

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

Max Grover, CAM, captain for Liberty Mutual Insurance

Wendy Langen, executive director at Mente LLC

Jim Lara, principal at Gray Stone Advisors