Podcast: Continuing the Quest for Safety Excellence
Jan. 29, 2024
NBAA’s Dr. Tony Kern Professionalism in Aviation Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professionalism and leadership in support of business aviation safety. In this podcast, three of the nine 2023 Kern Award recipients discuss how they are continuing their efforts to enhance safety, and how you can, too. Gray Stone Advisors’ Jim Lara emphasizes the importance of trust in fostering a safe, professional flight operation. “You’re going to have people reveal things to you, and you want them to be revealed honestly and completely, but in a safe environment,” he said. “A safe environment means you must earn the trust of everybody you work with.”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- Max Grover, CAM, captain for Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Wendy Langen, executive director at Mente LLC
- Jim Lara, principal at Gray Stone Advisors
January 22, 2024
Recently, NBAA spoke with four business aviation young professionals about how important it has been for them to find jobs with employers with a just and welcoming organizational culture. Today's podcast discusses why it's important that aviation managers understand their role in creating a culture that values employees' perspectives.Listen Now
January 8, 2024
Business aviation's young professionals are not only establishing their places in the industry; they are also defining its future, and that includes seeking out company cultures that welcome and encourage new perspectives and solutions.Listen Now
December 18, 2023
As competition for qualified personnel from other aviation industry segments looks to remain strong in 2024, employers continue to review and reconsider their approaches to hiring so they can bring new business aviation professionals into their companies.Listen Now
December 11, 2023
The new year promises to be an interesting one for many reasons. What might the U.S. presidential election – and other factors – portend for the pre-owned business aircraft market? Three experts share their perspectives.Listen Now