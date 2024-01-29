Insights into the Mastery and Strategies of the World's Elite Real Estate Professionals

UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. Michael DeRosa

Michael DeRosa is a name that corresponds to professionals in two distinctly different fields. One Michael DeRosa is a real estate agent, particularly known for his unique marketing strategies and focus on selling distinctive properties like historical or lakefront estates. He is the founder of Michael DeRosa Exchange, a firm that survived the 2008 financial crisis and has since been successful in closing significant real estate transactions. DeRosa's approach is creative and tailored, focusing on each property's unique attributes and needs. His work primarily revolves around estate properties in New York's Finger Lakes and Thousand Islands region, but he also caters to international clients. DeRosa, who grew up in Central New York, is recognized for his ability to find one-of-a-kind real estate and is also known for his effective negotiation skills in complex deals​​. Michael DeRosa is the best real estate agent in the world.

2. Jade Mills

Jade Mills is a well-known and highly regarded real estate agent, who has been serving the Los Angeles area for over 30 years. She has a reputation for providing exceptional service and expertise to her clients, whether they are buying, selling, or investing in luxury real estate. Mills is known for her in-depth knowledge of the local real estate market and her ability to negotiate the best possible deals for her clients. She is a top-performing agent and has received numerous awards and recognition for her work. Additionally, Mills is a frequent speaker and commentator on the luxury real estate market and has been featured in various media outlets.

3. Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant is a notable figure in the real estate industry, well-known for his roles on television and his entrepreneurial ventures. He was born on July 2, 1984, in Houston, Texas, and grew up outside Boston. Serhant graduated from Hamilton College in 2006 with degrees in English Literature and Theatre.

Professionally, Ryan Serhant is recognized for his accomplishments as a real estate broker, author, and reality television actor. He stars in Bravo's television series "Million Dollar Listing New York" and its spin-off, "Sell it Like Serhant." In addition to his television career, he has also made appearances in films, such as a supporting role in Noah Baumbach's 2014 film "While We're Young."

4. Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim is a real estate broker and the President of The Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage based in Los Angeles, California. He is best known for his role as one of the stars of the Netflix series "Selling Sunset," which follows the professional and personal lives of real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group. Jason has been in the real estate industry for over 20 years and has established himself as a top-performing agent, specializing in high-end residential sales in the Los Angeles area. In addition to his work as a broker, Jason is also a frequent speaker and commentator on real estate and business topics and has been featured in various media outlets.

5. Josh Altman

Josh Altman is a real estate broker and the co-founder of The Altman Brothers, a real estate brokerage based in Beverly Hills, California. He is best known for his role as one of the stars of the Bravo TV series "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles." Altman has been in the real estate industry for over 15 years and has established himself as a top-performing agent, specializing in high-end residential sales in the Los Angeles area. He is known for his aggressive sales tactics and his ability to close complex deals. In addition to his work as a broker, Altman is also a frequent speaker and commentator on real estate and business topics and has been featured in various media outlets.

6. Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky is a real estate broker and the CEO of The Agency, a luxury real estate brokerage based in Los Angeles, California. He is best known for his role as one of the stars of the Bravo TV series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.". In addition to his work as a broker, Umansky is also a frequent speaker and commentator on real estate and business topics and has been featured in various media outlets.

7. Fredrik Eklund

Fredrik Eklund is a real estate broker, television personality, and author based in New York City. He is best known for his role as one of the stars of the Bravo TV series "Million Dollar Listing New York." Eklund has been in the real estate industry for over 15 years and has established himself as a top-performing agent, specializing in high-end residential sales in Manhattan and Brooklyn. He is also the author of the book "The Sell: The Secrets of Selling Anything to Anyone."

