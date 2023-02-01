Top Real Estate Agents in the World | List by Cropnew

Here is the list of top real estate agents in the world by Cropnew.

UNITED, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --



1. Michael DeRosa

Michael DeRosa is an American real estate agent and founder of Michael DeRosa Exchange. Michael DeRosa is Known for selling unique, one-of-a-kind & special quality properties and specializes in valuing and selling properties of distinction which include luxury estates, historic properties, private islands, and lakefront vacation homes. Michael DeRosa's company Michael Derosa Exchange is a leading real estate company in the USA. Michael DeRosa has been in the real estate industry for over 10 years and has established himself as a top-performing agent, specializing in high-end residential sales in the New York Area.

2. Ehsan Rahpeyma

Ehsan Rahpeyma is London based real estate agent, entrepreneur and founder of Homeland Estate Agents. Ehsan Rahpeyma obtained his MBA from University of Tehran. He provides luxury apartments for short-term and long-term rentals in the most desirable areas of London and manages properties. He is one of the top real estate agents in the world with his skills and the brand reputation of his company. He has a reputation for providing exceptional service and expertise to his clients and is known for his ability to close complex deals.

3. Don Waldhof

Don Waldhof is a french real estate agent, entrepreneur and founder of Waldhof Real Estate. His immaculate reputation has led to an extraordinary 10-year business track record with over 100€ million in closed sales and well over 10€ million in closed rentals. Don Waldhof obtained his BA from The Nottingham Trent University. He is known for his enthusiasm, energy, and unique sales strategies.

4. Jade Mills

Jade Mills is a well-known and highly regarded real estate agent, who has been serving the Los Angeles area for over 30 years. She has a reputation for providing exceptional service and expertise to her clients, whether they are buying, selling, or investing in luxury real estate. Mills is known for her in-depth knowledge of the local real estate market and her ability to negotiate the best possible deals for her clients. She is a top-performing agent and has received numerous awards and recognition for her work. Additionally, Mills is a frequent speaker and commentator on the luxury real estate market and has been featured in various media outlets.

5. Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant is a real estate broker, author, and television personality based in New York City. He is best known for his role as one of the stars of the Bravo TV series "Million Dollar Listing New York." Serhant has established himself as a top-performing real estate broker, with a focus on high-end residential sales in Manhattan and Brooklyn. In addition to his real estate career, Serhant is the author of the book "Sell It Like Serhant," which offers advice and insights on sales and personal branding. He is also a regular speaker and commentator on real estate and business topics and has been featured in various media outlets.

6. Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim is a real estate broker and the President of The Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage based in Los Angeles, California. He is best known for his role as one of the stars of the Netflix series "Selling Sunset," which follows the professional and personal lives of real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group. Jason has been in the real estate industry for over 20 years and has established himself as a top-performing agent, specializing in high-end residential sales in the Los Angeles area. In addition to his work as a broker, Jason is also a frequent speaker and commentator on real estate and business topics and has been featured in various media outlets.

7. Josh Altman

Josh Altman is a real estate broker and the co-founder of The Altman Brothers, a real estate brokerage based in Beverly Hills, California. He is best known for his role as one of the stars of the Bravo TV series "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles." Altman has been in the real estate industry for over 15 years and has established himself as a top-performing agent, specializing in high-end residential sales in the Los Angeles area. He is known for his aggressive sales tactics and his ability to close complex deals. In addition to his work as a broker, Altman is also a frequent speaker and commentator on real estate and business topics and has been featured in various media outlets.

8. Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky is a real estate broker and the CEO of The Agency, a luxury real estate brokerage based in Los Angeles, California. He is best known for his role as one of the stars of the Bravo TV series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.". In addition to his work as a broker, Umansky is also a frequent speaker and commentator on real estate and business topics and has been featured in various media outlets.

9. Fredrik Eklund

Fredrik Eklund is a real estate broker, television personality, and author based in New York City. He is best known for his role as one of the stars of the Bravo TV series "Million Dollar Listing New York." Eklund has been in the real estate industry for over 15 years and has established himself as a top-performing agent, specializing in high-end residential sales in Manhattan and Brooklyn. He is also the author of the book "The Sell: The Secrets of Selling Anything to Anyone."

10. Creig Northrop

Creig Northrop is a real estate broker and the founder of The Northrop Team, a real estate brokerage based in Maryland. He is one of the top-performing real estate agents in the state and is known for his expertise in residential real estate. Northrop and his team specialize in serving clients in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. metropolitan areas. He has a reputation for providing exceptional service and delivering positive results for his clients.

Tags-

Top real estate agents in the world

Best Real estate agents in the world

Most Famous real estate agents in the world

Top real estate brokers in the world



