Runecast to be acquired by Dynatrace, further enhancing Cloud-Native Application Protection and Compliance

About

Runecast Solutions Ltd. is a global leader in AI-powered risk mitigation, security, continuous compliance and more efficient IT operations management. Our cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), Runecast, spans on-premises VMware to operating systems, cloud and containers. Trusted by forward-thinking enterprises like Avast, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and Merck/MSD, we provide proactive vulnerability and configuration drift management, security and compliance assessment, operational efficiency and mission-critical stability. Headquartered in London, U.K., Runecast is recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor, recommended by CISA, and has earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 European New Product Innovation Award in the CNAPP industry, as well as Computing magazine awards for Enterprise Threat Detection, Cloud Security Product of the Year, and Best Place to Work in Digital.

www.runecast.com