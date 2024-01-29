Runecast to be acquired by Dynatrace, further enhancing Cloud-Native Application Protection and Compliance

Runecast, a leading provider of AI-powered security and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security.

LONDON, UK, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast, a leading provider of AI-powered security and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security. This strategic move represents a significant milestone in Runecast's journey to deliver real-time, automated, and actionable insights for security compliance, vulnerability assessment, and configuration management in hybrid and multicloud environments.

In the dynamic landscape of digital transformation, cloud technologies have revolutionized the way businesses operate. While cloud adoption has accelerated innovation, it has also introduced complexities in managing security and compliance. Organizations are now seeking a unified approach that encompasses observability, security, and compliance to address these challenges effectively. Through this acquisition, the unique capabilities that Runecast offers its customers will bolster the Dynatrace® platform’s capabilities, empowering customers to manage risks proactively, including misconfigurations and compliance violations, and automating remediation across their hybrid and multicloud environments.

Stanimir Markov, CEO at Runecast, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "At Runecast, we are committed to providing organizations with real-time, automated, and actionable insights for security compliance, vulnerability assessment, and configuration management of their cloud environments. We are excited to join Dynatrace, the leader in observability and application security, to deliver a comprehensive Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that answers two crucial questions for our customers: 'How secure are we?' and 'How compliant are we?'"

Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace, added, “Security posture management is a well-known and vital market, because every organization needs it and has prioritized it in their technology investments for improved security. We believe Dynatrace is differentiated in this market as the only platform leveraging contextual observability and security analytics for cloud-native applications to provide end-to-end protection, detection, and response. Dynatrace enables users to not only identify and analyze vulnerabilities and threats automatically but also to measure and improve risk exposure and compliance status and perform advanced security analytics and automation. Runecast’s technology will enhance this advantage, elevating our runtime vulnerability analytics and protection and helping our customers to keep their clouds audit ready all the time. We look forward to welcoming Runecast to the platform and the team to Dynatrace.”

By becoming part of Dynatrace, Runecast will contribute its expertise in delivering automated, real-time vulnerability assessments, security compliance checks and configuration drift management capabilities for hybrid and multicloud environments. This strategic acquisition will enable organizations to harness Dynatrace's unified observability and security platform enhanced by Runecast’s extensive rules framework and remediation capabilities providing cloud-native application protection and compliance capabilities to organizations worldwide.

After the closing, Dynatrace plans to integrate Runecast into its unified observability and security platform.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed later in Dynatrace's fourth quarter, concluding on March 31, 2024.

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

About

Runecast Solutions Ltd. is a global leader in AI-powered risk mitigation, security, continuous compliance and more efficient IT operations management. Our cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), Runecast, spans on-premises VMware to operating systems, cloud and containers. Trusted by forward-thinking enterprises like Avast, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and Merck/MSD, we provide proactive vulnerability and configuration drift management, security and compliance assessment, operational efficiency and mission-critical stability. Headquartered in London, U.K., Runecast is recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor, recommended by CISA, and has earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 European New Product Innovation Award in the CNAPP industry, as well as Computing magazine awards for Enterprise Threat Detection, Cloud Security Product of the Year, and Best Place to Work in Digital.

www.runecast.com

