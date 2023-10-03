Prianto & Runecast to Showcase Agentless VMware Scans & DORA Audits at it-sa

About

Runecast Solutions Ltd. is a global leader in AI-powered risk mitigation, security, continuous compliance and more efficient IT Operations Management (ITOM). Our cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), Runecast, spans on-premises VMware to operating systems, cloud and containers. Trusted by forward-thinking enterprises like Avast, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and Merck/MSD, we provide proactive vulnerability and configuration drift management, security and compliance assessment, operational efficiency and mission-critical stability. Headquartered in London, U.K., Runecast is recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor, recommended by CISA, and has earned Computing magazine awards for Enterprise Threat Detection, Cloud Security Product of the Year, and Best Place to Work in Digital.

www.runecast.com