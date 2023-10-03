Prianto & Runecast to Showcase Agentless VMware Scans & DORA Audits at it-sa
Along with Prianto, Runecast to Present Agentless Workload Scanning for VMware, Audits for DORA Compliance, New SaaS and more in Nuremberg.
Run it... you will be amazed by the findings. We always think that a lot of apps are secure by nature and by how they’ve been designed, but after deploying Runecast you really understand the gaps.”LONDON, U.K., October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a pioneer in AI-powered solutions for vulnerability management, compliance and IT Operations Management (ITOM), is excited to reveal its latest innovations on 10-12 October 2023 with its partner Prianto at it-sa Expo and Congress in Nuremberg, Germany. The event is Europe’s largest IT security exhibition.
— Basim Al Lawati, Oman Airports
As a leading provider of Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) capabilities that span from on-premises and operating systems to cloud and containers, Runecast helps customers across heavily regulated industries by automating risk-based vulnerability management, continuous compliance auditing for industry regulations and vendor best practices, container security and more efficient ITOM.
Industry experts have called Runecast a ‘must-have’ solution for VMware environments, and analysts have referred to it as a ‘Swiss Army Knife for VMware Admins’.
"We are thrilled to introduce our latest enablers for the vCommunity at it-sa in Nuremberg," said Stan Markov, Runecast CEO and Co-Founder, and – as VCDX #74 – one of only 300 VMware Certified Design Experts globally. "With our industry-first agentless workload scanning for VMware [1] and automated DORA compliance audits, we are taking a big step towards empowering organizations to keep their workloads secure and compliant in the most efficient way."
Customer case studies verify 75-90% typical time savings in the areas of troubleshooting, upgrade planning and compliance readiness, and customer reviews regularly recognize Runecast as a 'High Performer' in G2 Grid® Reports for various categories that include Security Risk Analysis, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), Vulnerability Scanner, Cloud Compliance and Cloud Security.
🟠 German Customers Know Best 🟠
German customers enabled by Runecast include Bauhaus, Bayer, Bücherhallen Hamburg, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR), eurodata AG, Hochschule Stralsund, ITK Rheinland, Klinikum Dortmund, Krankenhaus Kiel, Kreis Ostholstein, Landesbetrieb Information and Technology North Rhine-Westphalia, Landkreis Calw, Landkreis Heilbronn, Uniklinikum Magdeburg, Universität Marburg, Universität München, Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt and more.
🟠 What to Expect at Booth 7-627 🟠
Industry experts attending it-sa in Nuremberg are cordially invited to visit us with our European distribution partner Prianto at Booth 7-627 for an exclusive demonstration of Runecast’s enablement for organizations in highly regulated industries. We will share live demonstration of:
🔹 Runecast SaaS and On-Prem options
🔹 Agentless Vulnerability Scanning for AWS
🔹 Agentless Scanning for VMware Workloads
🔹 Compliance Auditing for DORA, BSI IT-Grundschutz, PCI DSS, GDPR, ISO2700, TISAX etc.
🔹 Proactive approaches for mitigating risk and ensuring continuous compliance and uptime
Visit Runecast and Prianto at Booth 7-627 during it-sa Expo and Congress 2023 to witness firsthand how the new Runecast capabilities can transform your organization's security posture and compliance management. Register at the booth for a free unlimited 14-day license.
Join us at the Expo and get some information about the latest news and a live demo:
[1], Based on internal research of industry offerings as of August 2023.
About Prianto
Founded in 2009, Prianto is a pure-play software distributor that has grown into a group of companies covering Europe and North America. The company’s goal is to establish long-term, successful business relationships while relying on absolute channel loyalty, selling only to IT resellers to offer high-margin and innovative software solutions as a trusted partner for resellers, systems integrators and Managed Service Providers.
