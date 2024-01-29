Telenity and TelcoVas Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Market Coverage and Customer Value

Telenity and TelcoVAS Partnership

BARCELONA, SPAIN, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenity, a renowned leader in telecommunications solutions, and TelcoVas, a prominent innovator in value-added services, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to extend market coverage and deliver increased value to customers globally.

A New Era in Telecommunications

The partnership between Telenity and TelcoVas marks a significant milestone in the telecommunications industry. By combining Telenity's cutting-edge technology and extensive market presence with TelcoVas's innovative value-added services, the collaboration is poised to redefine industry standards and offer unprecedented solutions to customers.

Enhanced Market Reach and Service Offerings

This strategic alliance will leverage the strengths of both companies to expand their market reach and enhance their service offerings. Customers of Telenity and TelcoVas can look forward to a broader range of high-quality, innovative solutions tailored to meet their evolving needs in the dynamic telecom landscape.

Joint Statement from the Leaders

"We are excited to partner with TelcoVas. This partnership aligns with our vision to continually provide top-tier telecommunication solutions. Together, we are set to create a new benchmark in customer satisfaction and technological advancement," said Feyyaz Atalay, CSMO of Telenity.

Quote from TelcoVas Managing Director: "Joining forces with Telenity represents a significant step forward for us at TelcoVas. We are committed to this partnership, which allows us to offer enhanced value to our customers and solidify our position as innovators in the telecom sector," stated Peeyush Kumar Singh, Managing Director of TelcoVas.

MEET TELENITY AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2024:

February 26 – 29, 2024, Fira Gran Via, İstanbul Chamber of Commerce, Stand 5F61 in Hall 5, Barcelona, Spain

ABOUT TELENITY

Telenity is an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art services and solutions for communications service providers around the globe. We help our customers harness the power of their network with our NFV-enabled, 5G-ready VAS Consolidation Platform and Digital Services Platform, both of which comprise modular products and services that can be tailored to the needs and demands of the operators. Our Enkudo Business Line connects the digital service providers and the operators, creating new streams of revenue for both and enriching the digital experience of the subscribers. It provides unparalleled flexibility in terms of the business models it offers, including revenue sharing and managed services. Telenity has delivered its solutions and services globally to more than 40 service providers serving more than 1.5 billion mobile users.

