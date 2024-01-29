Isostearic Acid Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.42% throughout the forecast period
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the isostearic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% between 2021 and 2028.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the isostearic acid market during the forecasted period is the increasing consumption of lubricants in the market. Isostearic acid is commonly used in the manufacturing of lubricants, due to its characteristics such as low-temperature performance and oxidation resistance properties. It is also known to be used for the reduction of friction between moving parts and improve fuel efficiency in automobiles, increasing engine efficiency and reducing fuel consumption, especially in commercial vehicles with large fuel consumption. As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the total commercial vehicle sales displayed an increase from 7,16,566 to 9,62,468 units in the 2022-23 period. Also, as per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total commercial vehicle production in 2022 accounted for 23,418,078, which is an increase from 21,787,126 units in 2020. This increase in automotive production, especially commercial vehicles, will provide the necessary boost for the growth of the lubricant market, which in turn is expected to propel the isostearic acid market during the forecasted period.
There are several product offerings in the isostearic acid market. For instance, EMERSOL® 3875 is an isostearic acid chemical product that was produced by the Emery Oleochemicals company, a US-based chemical company that is known for the manufacturing and supply of a wide range of chemical products, which include isostearic acid. This product was manufactured for the use of production of emollients and lubricants due to its characteristics of cold temperature endurance and oxidisation resistance. Another instance is the production of isostearic acid by the company TCI Chemicals, which is a Japanese multinational company that is known for the production of various chemical compounds. The isostearic acid is produced in liquid form with colours ranging from transparent to light yellow with a minimum purity of 90% that are packaged in 25g and 500g packages.
The isostearic acid market, based on application, is categorized into six types- chemical esters, lubricants and greases, cosmetics & personal care, surfactants, adhesives, and others. The main usage of isostearic acid includes the production of lubricants, surfactants and adhesives, due to isostearic acid having characteristics of high-temperature endurance and oxidisation resistance.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the isostearic acid market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the growth of the construction and cosmetics industry in the Asia Pacific region. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian personal care market is expected to reach a market value of US$20 billion by 2025, with factors such as increasing disposable income and increasing aspiration of people to live a good life and look good. The increase in the construction industry’s growth also acts as another factor in the growth of the isostearic acid market, due to the dependency of isostearic acid in manufacturing lubricants, surfactants, and adhesives. The Indian government has announced the initiation of the National Infrastructure Pipeline in 2021 with an investment of Rs. 11 lakh crores in enhancing and aiding the development of projects that are related to infrastructure in urban areas of the country and is said to have a duration from 2020 to 2050. With the increase in the growth of the cosmetics and construction sector and the increase in government support, the isostearic acid market is expected to display significant growth during the forecasted period.
The research includes several key players from the isostearic acid market, such as Sigma Aldrich, Emery Oleochemicals, TCI Chemicals, Jarchem Industries Inc., Oleon NV., Croda International Plc, KLK EMMERICH GmBH, KRATON CORPORATION, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., and Vantage Specialty Chemicals.
The market analytics report segments the isostearic acid market using the following criteria:
• By Application:
o Chemical Esters
o Lubricants and Greases
o Cosmetics & Personal Care
o Surfactants
o Adhesives
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Sigma Aldrich
• TCI Chemicals
• Emery Oleochemicals
• Oleon NV.
• Jarchem Industries Inc.
• Croda International Plc
• KRATON CORPORATION
• KLK EMMERICH GmBH
• Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.
• Vantage Specialty Chemicals
