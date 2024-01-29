Present Moments Senior Living Brings Family-Oriented Senior Care to San Diego County

Caring senior living in San Diego.

This family-run facility provides a comfortable home for seniors who need help with routine daily activities to memory care assistance, and even hospice care.

We wanted to create a nurturing environment that fosters physical, emotional, and social well-being to seniors.” — Mark Gladden, Founder, CEO

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seniors who need residential assisted care in the San Diego area have a new option in the form of Present Moments Senior Living. This family-run and veteran-owned senior living facility provides a comfortable home for seniors who need assistance with a wide range of needs, from help with routine daily activities and meal preparation, to memory care assistance, and even hospice care.

The comfortable and well-appointed home is in a serene and beautiful residential neighborhood in Vista, California, and staffed by caring and attentive professionals. There are many activities to participate in throughout each day, and residents are served home cooked family style meals.

Creating a Home-Like Atmosphere for Our Aging Loved Ones

Mark and Amy Gladden, the founders of the Present Moments Senior Living, set out to provide a comfortable and home-like setting for seniors, after many successful years of providing residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation at Present Moments Recovery, also in San Diego. Mark Gladden, a U.S. Veteran, serves as CEO of the new Present Moments Senior Living Facility, and Amy Gladden, CADCII, ICADC, is the CFO and RCFE Administrator (Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and Adult Administrator).

“It has been so rewarding to provide a home-like setting at our alcohol and drug rehabilitation facility that our clients are really comfortable in and allows them to heal and recover from addiction,” says Mark Gladden, “so we wanted to create a nurturing environment that fosters physical, emotional, and social well-being to seniors as well.”

Present Moments Recovery has offered the entire continuum of residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation care, from detox to outpatient care, including sober living, for a decade in San Diego. Mark adds, “At Present Moments Recovery, the group counseling sessions where our clients work together and get to know each other are transformative. So, it was a natural progression for us to want to assist seniors in remaining socially active through recovery meetings, games, music nights, art and gardening projects, yoga and of course dining together.”

Who Should Come to Present Moments Senior Living:

Present Moments Senior Living houses men and women who are 60 and older and unable to live by themselves but who do not need 24-hour nursing care.

The community is designed to accommodate ambulatory, non-ambulatory, and even temporarily bedridden residents. It may also accept people under the age of 60 if their assistance needs are appropriate. Present Moments Senior Living is also licensed to accept those under hospice care as contracted by a third party to provide care in the home. The program is appropriate for residents who have chosen a recovery lifestyle, abstaining from mind altering drugs and alcohol.

List of Services Provided at Present Moments Senior Living:

• Continuous care and supervision as required.

• Observation for changes in physical, mental, emotional and social functioning.

• Notification to resident’s family, physician and other appropriate person/agency of resident’s needs.

• Lodging (single or private room).

• Meal service (three nutritious meals daily and snacks; special diets as prescribed by a physician).

• Planning / Arrangement of transportation to medical and dental appointments or community resources.

• Planned activity program.

• Assistance with personal activities of daily living including dressing, eating, toileting, bathing, grooming, mobility tasks and other personal care needs.

• Hygiene items of general use, such as soap and toilet paper.

• Laundering personal clothing.

• Clean bed and bath linens weekly, or as often as needed.

• Cleaning the resident's room.

• Comfortable and suitable bed and bedroom furniture if the resident does not provide their own. Community provided furniture includes a bed, nightstand, chair, light and chest of drawers.

• Assistance with taking prescribed and over-the-counter medications in accordance with physician’s instructions unless prohibited by law or regulations.

For More Information:

Present Moments Senior Living can be Reached at (442) 232-2824 or by visiting their website at https://presentmomentsseniorliving.com/. The facility is located in San Diego County at 1582 Sunrise Dr. Vista CA 92084.