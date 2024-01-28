Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, January 29, 2024

Monday, January 29, 2024



STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, January 29, 2024 – 1:30 AM OR AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

– Room 322



1:30 PM OR AT CALL OF THE CHAIR

Full Committee Hearing

(418) Tourism Department

(419) Economic Development Department

(631) Department of Workforce Solutions

(420) Regulation and Licensing Department

(394) State Treasurer

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177, Zoom Call: 1-669 444 9171

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 160 RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION (MAESTAS)

SB 59 GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 185 WATER PROJECT FUND (GONZALES)

SB 197 TAOS COUNTY WATER PROJECTS (GONZALES/ORTEZ)

SB 200 TIMBERON WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS (GRIGGS/VINCENT)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748

Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Monday, January 29, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

* SB 152 CYFD INVESTIGATIONS & BACKGROUND CHECKS (HEMPHILL)

SB 193 READING MATERIALS FUND (STEWART)

Presentation:

Education Commission of the States Support and Services &

Trending Policy Topics in 2024

Gabriela Rodriguez, State Relations Strategist

Zoom Presenters: Tiffany McDole and Gerardo Sylva-Padron

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412

Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Monday, January 29, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311



* SB 122 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (BRANDT/MOORES)

SB 128 STATE FIRE RETIREMENT (PADILLA)

SB 129 CYBERSECURITY ACT CHANGES (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 161 ACUTE CARE FACILITIES SUBSIDIES (MUÑOZ/WOODS)

SB 166 HOMELESSNESS REDUCTION DIVISION (POPE/CHÁVEZ)

SB 176 ATHLETIC COMPETITION ACT CHANGES (MAESTAS/DE LA CRUZ)

SB 190 DWI ACT (IVEY-SOTO/BRANDT)

* SB 95 T OR C WATER LINES (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/ARMSTRONG)

SB 182 REGIONAL PLANNING DISTRICT SERVICES (GONZALES)

SB 205 LOCAL COUNCILS OF GOVERNMENT (CAMPOS)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647

Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647, Zoom Call: 1-719 359 4580

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Monday, January 29, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session – Room 321



SB 6 CANNABIS REGULATION CHANGES (DUHIGG/ROMERO A.)

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfFor public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362

Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362, Zoom Call: 1-253 205 0468

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Monday, January 29, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SB 14 HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY (STEFANICS/STEWART)

SB 108 DISTRIBUTION TO ELECTION FUND (MUÑOZ/RODRIGUEZ)

SB 137 SCHOOL BOARD TRAINING (STEWART/SOULES)

SJR 2 BOARD OF REGENTS NOMINATING COMMITTEES, CA

(STEINBORN/HEMPHILL)

SJR 5 PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA (GONZALES)

SJM 1 SUPPORT NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE BANK (TALLMAN)

SJR 16 COUNTY OFFICIAL SALARIES, CA (NEVILLE/CERVANTES)

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 321



* CASADOS, TERESA ANNETTE ORTIZ appointment

Children, Youth & Families Department (PADILLA)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321

SB 58 GEOTHERMAL ELECTRICITY TAX CREDIT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 118 DYED AGRICULTURAL DIESEL FUEL TAX CREDIT (BACA/SANCHEZ)

SB 68 AGE APPROPRIATE DESIGN CODE ACT (MUÑOZ/HERNDON)

SB 171 TEACHER-PURCHASED SUPPLIES TAX CREDIT (BRANDT)

SB 88 ELECTRONIC DRIVER’S LICENSE CREDENTIALS (GONZALES/GARCIA H.)

SB 201 TRANSPORTATION REGULATION (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

SB 99 REMOVE INCREMENTAL CANNABIS TAX (DUHIGG)

SB 117 SPECIAL NEEDS ADOPTED CHILD TAX CREDIT (GALLEGOS)

SB 125 ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX SUNSET (BURT)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)



For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294

Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128