Submit Release
News Search

There were 105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,149 in the last 365 days.

Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, January 29, 2024

Monday, January 29, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024

View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Monday, January 29, 2024 – 1:30 AM OR AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR
     – Room 322

1:30 PM OR AT CALL OF THE CHAIR
Full Committee Hearing

(418) Tourism Department
(419) Economic Development Department
(631) Department of Workforce Solutions
(420) Regulation and Licensing Department
(394) State Treasurer

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177, Zoom Call: 1-669 444 9171

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 160     RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION     (MAESTAS)
SB 59     GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT
     (ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 185     WATER PROJECT FUND     (GONZALES)
SB 197     TAOS COUNTY WATER PROJECTS     (GONZALES/ORTEZ)
SB 200     TIMBERON WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS     (GRIGGS/VINCENT)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Monday, January 29, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

* SB 152     CYFD INVESTIGATIONS & BACKGROUND CHECKS     (HEMPHILL)
SB 193     READING MATERIALS FUND     (STEWART)

Presentation:
      Education Commission of the States Support and Services &
          Trending Policy Topics in 2024
               Gabriela Rodriguez, State Relations Strategist
               Zoom Presenters: Tiffany McDole and Gerardo Sylva-Padron

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
     – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Monday, January 29, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311

* SB 122     REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE     (BRANDT/MOORES)
SB 128     STATE FIRE RETIREMENT     (PADILLA)
SB 129     CYBERSECURITY ACT CHANGES     (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
SB 161     ACUTE CARE FACILITIES SUBSIDIES     (MUÑOZ/WOODS)
SB 166     HOMELESSNESS REDUCTION DIVISION     (POPE/CHÁVEZ)
SB 176     ATHLETIC COMPETITION ACT CHANGES     (MAESTAS/DE LA CRUZ)
SB 190     DWI ACT     (IVEY-SOTO/BRANDT)
* SB 95     T OR C WATER LINES     (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/ARMSTRONG)
SB 182     REGIONAL PLANNING DISTRICT SERVICES     (GONZALES)
SB 205     LOCAL COUNCILS OF GOVERNMENT     (CAMPOS)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647, Zoom Call: 1-719 359 4580

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Monday, January 29, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session – Room 321

SB 6     CANNABIS REGULATION CHANGES     (DUHIGG/ROMERO A.)

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfFor public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362
Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362, Zoom Call: 1-253 205 0468

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Monday, January 29, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SB 14     HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY     (STEFANICS/STEWART)
SB 108     DISTRIBUTION TO ELECTION FUND     (MUÑOZ/RODRIGUEZ)
SB 137     SCHOOL BOARD TRAINING     (STEWART/SOULES)
SJR 2     BOARD OF REGENTS NOMINATING COMMITTEES, CA
     (STEINBORN/HEMPHILL)
SJR 5    PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA     (GONZALES)
SJM 1    SUPPORT NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE BANK     (TALLMAN)
SJR 16     COUNTY OFFICIAL SALARIES, CA     (NEVILLE/CERVANTES)

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 321

* CASADOS, TERESA ANNETTE ORTIZ     appointment     
     Children, Youth & Families Department     (PADILLA)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321

SB 58     GEOTHERMAL ELECTRICITY TAX CREDIT
     (ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 118     DYED AGRICULTURAL DIESEL FUEL TAX CREDIT     (BACA/SANCHEZ)
SB 68     AGE APPROPRIATE DESIGN CODE ACT     (MUÑOZ/HERNDON)
SB 171     TEACHER-PURCHASED SUPPLIES TAX CREDIT     (BRANDT)
SB 88     ELECTRONIC DRIVER’S LICENSE CREDENTIALS     (GONZALES/GARCIA H.)
SB 201     TRANSPORTATION REGULATION     (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 99     REMOVE INCREMENTAL CANNABIS TAX     (DUHIGG)
SB 117     SPECIAL NEEDS ADOPTED CHILD TAX CREDIT     (GALLEGOS)
SB 125     ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX SUNSET     (BURT)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)


For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

You just read:

Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, January 29, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more