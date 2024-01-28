Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, January 29, 2024
Monday, January 29, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Monday, January 29, 2024 – 1:30 AM OR AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR
– Room 322
1:30 PM OR AT CALL OF THE CHAIR
Full Committee Hearing
(418) Tourism Department
(419) Economic Development Department
(631) Department of Workforce Solutions
(420) Regulation and Licensing Department
(394) State Treasurer
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177, Zoom Call: 1-669 444 9171
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
SB 160 RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION (MAESTAS)
SB 59 GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT
(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 185 WATER PROJECT FUND (GONZALES)
SB 197 TAOS COUNTY WATER PROJECTS (GONZALES/ORTEZ)
SB 200 TIMBERON WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS (GRIGGS/VINCENT)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128
EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Monday, January 29, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311
* SB 152 CYFD INVESTIGATIONS & BACKGROUND CHECKS (HEMPHILL)
SB 193 READING MATERIALS FUND (STEWART)
Presentation:
Education Commission of the States Support and Services &
Trending Policy Topics in 2024
Gabriela Rodriguez, State Relations Strategist
Zoom Presenters: Tiffany McDole and Gerardo Sylva-Padron
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128
HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
– Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Monday, January 29, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311
* SB 122 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (BRANDT/MOORES)
SB 128 STATE FIRE RETIREMENT (PADILLA)
SB 129 CYBERSECURITY ACT CHANGES (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
SB 161 ACUTE CARE FACILITIES SUBSIDIES (MUÑOZ/WOODS)
SB 166 HOMELESSNESS REDUCTION DIVISION (POPE/CHÁVEZ)
SB 176 ATHLETIC COMPETITION ACT CHANGES (MAESTAS/DE LA CRUZ)
SB 190 DWI ACT (IVEY-SOTO/BRANDT)
* SB 95 T OR C WATER LINES (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/ARMSTRONG)
SB 182 REGIONAL PLANNING DISTRICT SERVICES (GONZALES)
SB 205 LOCAL COUNCILS OF GOVERNMENT (CAMPOS)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647, Zoom Call: 1-719 359 4580
JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Monday, January 29, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session – Room 321
SB 6 CANNABIS REGULATION CHANGES (DUHIGG/ROMERO A.)
SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfFor public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362
Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362, Zoom Call: 1-253 205 0468
RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Monday, January 29, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321
SB 14 HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY (STEFANICS/STEWART)
SB 108 DISTRIBUTION TO ELECTION FUND (MUÑOZ/RODRIGUEZ)
SB 137 SCHOOL BOARD TRAINING (STEWART/SOULES)
SJR 2 BOARD OF REGENTS NOMINATING COMMITTEES, CA
(STEINBORN/HEMPHILL)
SJR 5 PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA (GONZALES)
SJM 1 SUPPORT NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE BANK (TALLMAN)
SJR 16 COUNTY OFFICIAL SALARIES, CA (NEVILLE/CERVANTES)
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 321
* CASADOS, TERESA ANNETTE ORTIZ appointment
Children, Youth & Families Department (PADILLA)
SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321
SB 58 GEOTHERMAL ELECTRICITY TAX CREDIT
(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 118 DYED AGRICULTURAL DIESEL FUEL TAX CREDIT (BACA/SANCHEZ)
SB 68 AGE APPROPRIATE DESIGN CODE ACT (MUÑOZ/HERNDON)
SB 171 TEACHER-PURCHASED SUPPLIES TAX CREDIT (BRANDT)
SB 88 ELECTRONIC DRIVER’S LICENSE CREDENTIALS (GONZALES/GARCIA H.)
SB 201 TRANSPORTATION REGULATION (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 99 REMOVE INCREMENTAL CANNABIS TAX (DUHIGG)
SB 117 SPECIAL NEEDS ADOPTED CHILD TAX CREDIT (GALLEGOS)
SB 125 ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX SUNSET (BURT)
SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128