Royalton Barracks/ Arson

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2000414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski & Tpr. Exantus

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 -234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/27/24 at approximately 23:15

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Dudley St, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Arson

ACCUSED: Clair Sherman

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 27, 2024, at approximately 23:15 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks received a call advising of a male trying to make entry into a dwelling, carrying a flammable device at 10 Dudley Street in Randolph, VT. Further investigation revealed that Clair Sherman was seen lighting a fire at the residence. Clair was later located at his residence nearby and taken into custody. He was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Clair was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Criminal Court.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the State Police at (802)234-9933.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Department of Public Safety, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/24 at 1230pm

COURT: ORANGE COUNTY CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.