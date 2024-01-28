Charles McGee Black History Month Program Honors Legacy of Famed Tuskegee Airmen and Raises Funds for STEM students

About

The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee Youth STEM Scholarship Program is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically under-served and under-represented youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra, “perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.” In the past year, the 501(C)(3) supported KID Museum summer camp scholarships and HBCU college scholarships.

http://charlesmcgeestem.org