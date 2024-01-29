Barton Gilman Promotes Derek Gillis to Partner

Derek Gillis

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that Derek Gillis has been promoted to partner at Barton Gilman LLP.

“Derek is an exceptional litigation attorney and has made valuable contributions to our firm and clients. We are delighted to announce his promotion to partner,” said Co-Managing Partner, Angela L. Carr. “Derek’s promotion reflects his outstanding contributions, exemplary work, and commitment to the firm and the needs of our clients.”

Derek is an appellate and complex litigation attorney. His practice focuses on matters with intricate legal issues that are frequently resolved through dispositive motions and on appeal. From Fortune 500 companies to small businesses to individuals, Derek serves clients across many industries, including healthcare, insurance and real estate. He has litigated a substantively-broad range of high-exposure matters, including breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, professional liability, wrongful death, business litigation and intellectual property. In addition to direct client representation, Derek assists court-appointed special masters overseeing certain aspects of complex cases pending in federal courts. In this role, he participates in the evaluation and drafting of reports and recommendations to federal district court judges. Derek received a B.S., cum laude, from Providence College and a J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Philadelphia, Milford, Connecticut, and Fairfield, New Jersey offering legal services in over twenty five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.