Westminster Barracks / VAPO, Criminal Threatening

CASE#: 24B1000691

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mills

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on RT 100, Wardsboro

VIOLATION: VAPO / Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: William Hall

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order at an address on VT RT 100 in the town of Wardsboro, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with William Hall, 54. Further investigation revealed Hall violated an Abuse Prevention Order and verbally threatened an individual. Hall was subsequently arrested and brought to the Westminster State Police Barracks where he was processed and released. Hall was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 01/29/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/2024 @1230

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

