Westminster Barracks / VAPO, Criminal Threatening
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1000691
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mills
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on RT 100, Wardsboro
VIOLATION: VAPO / Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: William Hall
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order at an address on VT RT 100 in the town of Wardsboro, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with William Hall, 54. Further investigation revealed Hall violated an Abuse Prevention Order and verbally threatened an individual. Hall was subsequently arrested and brought to the Westminster State Police Barracks where he was processed and released. Hall was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 01/29/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/2024 @1230
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
