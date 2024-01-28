Digital Cooperation Organization to hold 3rd General Assembly in Bahrain
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kingdom of Bahrain will host the 3rd General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), chaired by His Excellency Mohammed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Chair of the Council of the DCO, on Wednesday, January 31st 2024 to discuss the organization’s plans and initiatives aimed at promoting digital prosperity.
The meeting will be held in the presence of ministers and officials representing the 15 DCO Member States, and Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, along with high-level delegations from Partners and Observers, in addition to representatives from guest countries and international organizations, with the aim of discussing strategic initiatives to foster the global digital cooperation. The meeting will also shed light on the status of the digital economy, and ways to overcome challenges faced in achieving inclusive and sustainable growth of this key sector.
HE Mohammed bin Thamer Al Kaabi said: “We are honored to host the 3rd General Assembly of the DCO, bringing together Member States and distinguished guests to discuss achievements and commence new initiatives that aim to achieve digital prosperity and growth.”
He continued that, through joint international action and fruitful cooperation, the General Assembly will seek to promote inclusive and sustainable growth of digital transformation and maximize all countries’ gains from the opportunities and initiatives available to develop the digital economy.
H.E. Al Kaabi further indicated that, as a founding member of the DCO, the Kingdom of Bahrain is committed to sharing its knowledge and expertise that have contributed to enhancing its economic growth. During Bahrain’s 2023 presidency, the State of Qatar and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh joined the DCO as new Member States. The Kingdom of Bahrain also took the initiative to participate in DCO activities and initiatives, including the Digital Prosperity Awards to encourage cooperation and facilitate innovation and digital transformation among Member States, encompassing pillars of digital innovation, digital transformation, and community empowerment.
The Secretary-General AlYahya emphasized the importance of holding the General Assembly in Manama, saying: “Digital cooperation is very important for harnessing the benefits arising from the opportunities presented by the digital economy. The 3rd General Assembly of the DCO in the Kingdom of Bahrain will serve as a strategic platform for the participation of Member State governments, the private sector, and civil society in drawing a roadmap for the current year. This includes addressing growing challenges and exploiting opportunities to facilitate digital prosperity for all.”
She added that she looked forward to meeting with all representatives from DCO Member States, Observers, Partners and guests in Manama to review 2023 DCO achievements and to discuss 2024 initiatives, serving to propel the organization toward accomplishing the goals outlined in its 2030 Strategic Roadmap.
During the General Assembly, the DCO Secretary-General will deliver a detailed presentation highlighting the latest developments in the digital economy and key DCO achievements in 2023.
Key topics to be explored in General Assembly discussions will include the growth of markets and their impact on the digital economy; the value of data as a strategic resource in the digital age, and how to use it effectively to achieve growth; and ways to achieve a sustainable digital economy contributing to improving the quality of life and emphasizing the pivotal role of humans as an essential element in the development process.
The General Assembly will furthermore discuss the DCO’s plan for 2024 alongside new initiatives that it will implement as part of its 2030 Strategic Roadmap to advance global digital cooperation towards an inclusive and sustainable digital economy, in addition to discussing financial and administrative reports that will be presented by the organization’s General Secretariat.
The previous DCO General Assembly took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 5th, 2023. The DCO brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 15 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Together, DCO Member States represent more than $3.3 trillion in GDP, and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.
-End-
About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)
The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all.
The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.
The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 15 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - collectively representing nearly $3.3 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.
Through cooperation and strategic dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO’s vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business, and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.
In pursuit of the Member States’ common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs, and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of digital Economy.
The DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs, and advance digital inclusion among women, and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.
More information about the DCO can be found at
• www.DCO.org
• www.twitter.com/DCOrg
• www.linkedin.com/company/DCOrg
DCO Media
-End-
Digital Cooperation Organization
Media@dco.org