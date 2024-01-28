Submit Release
News Search

There were 105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,235 in the last 365 days.

*Update* Derby Barracks/ MISSING PERSON

McAllister has been located and is alive and well.

 

From: Rice, Anthony
Sent: Saturday, January 27, 2024 9:59 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Derby Barracks/ MISSING PERSON
Importance: High

 

*UPDATE* VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5000481

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. A. Rice                           

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2024   /   1829 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby

INCIDENT TYPE:  Missing Person, special attention Orleans, Lamoille, and Chittenden Counties.

 

MISSING PERSON: Norman McAllister

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/27/2024 at approximately 1829 hours, Norman McAllister, 77, of Derby was reported missing.  It was last known he left his home in Derby around 930 AM. It’s reported he had intentions of driving to a relative’s house in Milton, VT but never arrived.  McAllister is reported to be operating a silver in color, 2022 Toyota Rav4, bearing Vermont registration HLW477. 

McAllister is described as 5’8”, 245 pounds, Caucasian, balding black/grey hair with blue eyes. The clothing he was wearing when he departed Derby is unknown and is traveling with 2 miniature poodles.

A photo of McAllister is attached to this news release.  Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McAllister is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

 

You just read:

*Update* Derby Barracks/ MISSING PERSON

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more