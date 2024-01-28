Update* Derby Barracks/ MISSING PERSON

McAllister has been located and is alive and well.

From: Rice, Anthony

Sent: Saturday, January 27, 2024 9:59 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Derby Barracks/ MISSING PERSON

Importance: High

*UPDATE* VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5000481

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A. Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2024 / 1829 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person, special attention Orleans, Lamoille, and Chittenden Counties.

MISSING PERSON: Norman McAllister

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/27/2024 at approximately 1829 hours, Norman McAllister, 77, of Derby was reported missing. It was last known he left his home in Derby around 930 AM. It’s reported he had intentions of driving to a relative’s house in Milton, VT but never arrived. McAllister is reported to be operating a silver in color, 2022 Toyota Rav4, bearing Vermont registration HLW477.

McAllister is described as 5’8”, 245 pounds, Caucasian, balding black/grey hair with blue eyes. The clothing he was wearing when he departed Derby is unknown and is traveling with 2 miniature poodles.

A photo of McAllister is attached to this news release. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McAllister is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.