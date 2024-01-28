St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenders and Charges

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4000636

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1-27-24 at 1644 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Remick Rd. / Kidder Rd., Waterford, VT

VIOLATION(S):

ACCUSED #1:

Arrest on Warrant: Second Degree Aggravated Assault with Prior Conviction, Cruelty to a Child, Unlawful Trespass – Residence/Occupied

ACCUSED #2:

Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED #1: Megan Marcotte

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Atkinson, NH

ACCUSED #2: Noah Hallisey

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/27/24 at approximately 1644 hours, the Vermont State Police received reports of a parked vehicle on the roadway blocking a nearby trail in the area of Remick Road and Kidder Road in Waterford, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located the motor vehicle. A wrecker was dispatched to the scene to remove the vehicle, at which time the owner, Megan Marcotte (24), and her partner, Noah Hallisey (25), arrived on scene. Troopers recognized both parties and knew Marcotte to be wanted on an outstanding warrant. Similarly, it was learned that Hallisey had Conditions of Release barring him from having physical contact with Marcotte.

Hallisey was subsequently issued a citation and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Simultaneously, Marcotte was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was later transported to Northeast Correctional Complex where she was held on bail for the aforementioned charges.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Caledonia Wrecker Service.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

ACCUSED #1:

ACCUSED #2:

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED:

ACCUSED #1: Yes

ACCUSED #2: No

BAIL:

ACCUSED #1: $200

ACCUSED #2: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819