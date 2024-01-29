Kort Gibson joins FlexCharge as Vice President of Enterprise Sales

Kort Gibson, VP Enterprise Sales, FlexCharge Turn ecommerce declines into revenue streams

Accelerating the company's growth across all industry verticals

FlexCharge addresses a major problem for any digital enterprise by reducing declines and driving up significant revenue..” — Kort Gibson

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, Jan. 26, 2024 -- FlexCharge, a market leading payment platform, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Kort Gibson as Vice President of Enterprise Sales.

FlexCharge CEO and Co-Founder Elio Vitucci said, “As the FlexCharge family continues to grow, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Kort Gibson, as VP of Enterprise Sales. In his new role, Kort will help accelerate growth and drive FlexCharge’s enterprise business development across all industry verticals.”

FlexCharge Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Ze’ev Shoval agreed, stating, “FlexCharge is at a major inflection point in our story as we begin to accelerate and focus not on growth, but on exponential growth. We are honored to bring in someone with Kort’s experience, customer focus, industry connections, and personal drive. We cannot wait to get going.”

Proven leadership

Vitucci and Shoval noted that Kort is a world class sales leader who has consistently built-up sales teams and exceeded growth goals throughout his career. Most recently, as director of merchant sales for six years with Midigator, Kort was instrumental in the company’s growth, building a sales team from the ground up, driving exponential sales results, and helping lead Midigator’s successful integration with Kount.

More importantly, they noted, Kort truly understands the impact of fraud and payment declines on leading businesses across the country. His sale experience, focus on solving real online payment issues for corporations, and entrepreneurial spirit are all great additions to the team.

Kort Gibson, who will be based in San Diego, leading global enterprise sales and reporting to Shoval, thanked FlexCharge for the opportunity.

“I have always been passionate about helping businesses grow by helping them solve clear and tangible issues,” he said. “FlexCharge addresses a major problem for any digital enterprise by reducing declines and driving up significant revenue. The company has an energy and a vision that is genuinely exciting. No one in the market can offer our unique solution and the outcomes we deliver really matter to our customers.”

Meet the team

FlexCharge will be sponsoring and attending multiple events in the coming months including several Retail Summits, ShopTalk, SUBTA, and RICE. We look forward to having you meet Kort and the rest of the team in person.

About FlexCharge

FlexCharge is an AI-driven platform that partners with merchants and payment providers to instantly review and recover failed customer transactions at no risk to the merchant and at no cost to the consumer. The platform covers all decline codes and provides a fully embedded and frictionless customer experience. If FlexCharge believes a decline can be cured, they purchase the transaction effectively guaranteeing the sale to the merchant. The company is based in the US with product and R&D in Israel. Visit www.flex-charge.com or see our company overview at https://youtu.be/j-q0QpHc2uI?si=t1gv-7DUM-XPAy_r

Media Contact:

Philip McHugh

Investor & Executive Director, FlexCharge

516-287-7542