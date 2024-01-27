Governor Newsom Proclaims CalEITC Awareness Week 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring January 26, 2024, through February 2, 2024, as CalEITC Awareness Week.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is one of the most effective tools we have to help lift working families and their children out of poverty. Beyond providing a critical immediate boost in family income to help meet basic needs, research shows that the EITC improves the health and educational outcomes of children in families who receive it.

Here in California, we have not only created our own California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) – which last year provided nearly 3.5 million California filers additional resources to make ends meet and provide for their families – but significantly bolstered the program by promoting more equitable access. California expanded the CalEITC, the Young Child Tax Credit, and the Foster Youth Tax Credit to include immigrant families who file with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN), individuals who file taxes but are ineligible for most federal tax benefits.

Our state is committed to reaching all the hardworking families eligible for these important supports to help set our kids – California’s future – up for success. I encourage all Californians to check if they qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit, Young Child Tax Credit, or Foster Youth Tax Credit by visiting ftb.ca.gov/caleitc.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 26, 2024, through February 2, 2024, as “CalEITC Awareness Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 27th day of January 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###