St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Drug, Possession of Regulated Drugs, Possession of Cocaine, Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4000611

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Emmanuel Baidoo                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/26/2024 at approximately 1344 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3721 US Route 5 N, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug, Possession of Regulated Drugs , Possession of Cocaine, Arrest on Warrant.

 

ACCUSED: Jordan Owen                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyme, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 01/27/24 at approximately 1344 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a single vehicle rollover crash at the location stated above.  The operator was identified as Jordan Owen (34) of Lyme, NH. While speaking to Owen, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Owen was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest.  During a search incident to arrest, Troopers located regulated drugs in Owen’s possession.  Further investigation revealed Owen had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear with the original charge of False Information to Law Enforcement x 2.

 

Owen was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert and processing. Owen was later transferred into the custody of Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury and was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI-Drug.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   04/10/2024         

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC).    

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: Emmanuel.Baidoo@vermont.gov

 

