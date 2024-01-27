Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To The SOPHYGRAY Exhibit in Berlin
Voice Bot SOPHIEGRAY Engages in Surprising, Philosophical, and Humorous Conversations on Identity, Art, and Feminism.BERLIN, GERMANY, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carl Kruse Arts Blog joins the Columbia University Club of Berlin to invite all as Columbia alumna Nadja Marcin presents her new exhibition, “SOPHYGRAY – A Feminist Voice Bot,” at the gallery Alpha Nova & Galerie Futura, Am Flutgraben 3, Kreuzberg in Berlin.
The event takes place Saturday, February 3 at 2:00 p.m.
Developed over three years with 40 collaborators, the voice bot SOPHIEGRAY engages in surprising, philosophical and humorous conversations on identity, art, and feminism. SOPHIEGRAY was developed within the framework of a European Media Art Platform residency at the Onassis Stegi Foundation, co-financed by the European Union and was awarded the European Union Prize for Citizen Science in 2023.
To reserve, please email apollinaire@live.com.
Nadja Marcin is a Berlin and New York based artist and filmmaker, exploring gender, history, morality, psychology and human behavior through an intersection of feminism and emotional architecture in theatrical and cinematic contexts.
Best known for her performances “OPHELIA” and “How to Undress in Front of Your Husband”, she subverts historical and media representations of women to highlight ideological systems of power and psychological effects at the moment of their creation. Addressing ecological and human rights concerns through an often absurdist, surreal, bold repurposing of imagery to create thought-provoking encounters.
She has presented solo shows and performances in Kunstverein Ruhr (2021/22), Stadtgalerie Saarbrücken (2020), SCHAUWERK Sindelfingen (2019), Minnesota Street Project (2018), CONTEXT Art Miami (2017), SOHO20 Gallery (2016); Esther Donatz Gallery, Munich (2015); GOETHE Center, Santa Cruz (2014), and Dortmunder Kunstverein (2012). She has participated in group exhibitions and presentations in institutions such as TICKTACK, Antwerp (2022), Transpalette, Bourges (2021), Gropius Bau, Berlin (2020), Ecofutures, London (2019), Fridman Gallery, New York (2018), Microscope Gallery, New York (2017), 5th Moscow International Biennale for Young Art (2016), Middle Gate Geel’13 (2013), ZKM- Center for Art and Media, Karlsruhe (2012), and Garage Center for Contemporary Art, Moscow (2010).Marcin has won numerous grants and prizes, including: Artsformation Commission (2022), NEUSTART Modul C by BBK via the Federal Germa Culture Commissioner (2021/2022), Individual Artist’s Grant in Electronic Media & Film by New York Council on the Arts (2022/2019), Kulturamt Köln (2018), Franklin Furnace Grant, New York (2017), NRW Film-und Mediafoundation (2013), DAAD, Germany (2011), and Fulbright, New York (2007).
About the Carl Kruse Arts Blog: Since 2016, the Carl Kruse Art Blog – “Ars Lumens” — has highlighted the work of artists, past and present, focusing on wide-ranging movements in art history from Action Painting to Realism and covering topics from Jackson Pollock to the Art of Atari. The blog is curated by Carl Kruse who trades time between Miami, Florida and Berlin, Germany.
