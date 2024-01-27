RUSSIA, January 27 - China’s Shenyang hosts the first Made in Russia festival and fair 27 January 2024 China’s Shenyang hosts the first Made in Russia festival and fair 27 January 2024 China’s Shenyang hosts the first Made in Russia festival and fair 27 January 2024 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость China’s Shenyang hosts the first Made in Russia festival and fair

The first Made in Russia festival and fair kicked off in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning Province. The event was organised by the Russian Export Centre with support from the Russian Government and the government of the Liaoning Province.

The Made in Russia festival and fair is an innovative format for promoting Russian-made goods. “I believe that events like these in Liaoning and other provinces will facilitate our countries’ progress towards the goals stated in the plan of key economic cooperation until 2030,” First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov stressed.

The opening ceremony began with a concert by Russian and Chinese performers. Karusel, a folk instrument band from the Amur Region, performed the songs “Kalinka” and “Moscow Nights.”

General Director of the Russian Export Centre Veronika Nikishina, Governor of the Liaoning Province Li Lecheng, Shenyang Mayor Lyu Zhicheng, and Russian and Chinese business leaders spoke at the event.

“The mission of the festival and fair is to create an image of our country as a reliable partner. The synergy of promoting Russian products, culture, sports and traditions, which is the basis of our new export promotion format, is invaluable in this. We have brought to China all the best that is made in Russia: our hospitality, traditions and environmentally clean, high-quality, delicious food products. We are confident that this will bring our countries a little closer to each other,” General Director of the Russian Export Centre Veronika Nikishina said.

On the first day of the festival, Shenyang’s residents had the opportunity to meet Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova, watch the performances of the Karusel band and Russian singer Nikita Osin, attend workshops on Gzhel and Khokhloma painting skills and taste Russian foods.

In total, about 1,500 items including various sweets, drinks, natural dairy products, fresh seafood and other products from Russian manufacturers are presented at the fair. Chinese residents can also buy Russian goods on Tmall, Taobao, WeChat, JD and Douyin Store marketplaces.

Overall, more than 130 companies from about 30 regions of Russia are taking part in the pilot festival and fair.

These include both small companies entering the Chinese market for the first time and major agricultural producers such as Miratorg, Cherkizovo, Efko, Baltika, Makfa, Soyuzpischeprom, United Confectioners, Russian Crab, NWRK, Ekoniva, Komos, BRPI, Uncle Vanya, ABI Products and others. For them, the Russian Export Centre organised targeted negotiations with potential partners.

During the week-long festival and fair, residents of Shenyang and Dalian will enjoy tasting sessions and cooking shows, workshops on traditional Russian crafts, and a gala concert by ballet dancers from the Mariinsky Theatre, the Leonid Yacobson Ballet Theatre and the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet.

The Made in Russia festival and fair will be held in China from 27 January to 5 February as part of the International Cooperation and Export national project. It is timed to coincide with the Chinese New Year and opens the Cultural Cross Year of Russia and China.