Submit Release
News Search

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,849 in the last 365 days.

The Government keeps in place special procedure for state final certification of Russian school students abroad

RUSSIA, January 27 - In 2024, Russian students studying at schools abroad, who were forced to discontinue their studies due to unfriendly actions by foreign states, will receive education documents based on their intermediate certification.

The corresponding resolution has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The document applies to school graduates who remain abroad and study remotely at Russian schools or those currently homeschooled, as well as to students who have arrived in Russia and been admitted to Russian schools.

A similar procedure was in effect in 2023.

The requirements for this year’s final exams for students graduating from schools in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as for those in certain schools in the border regions, will be determined by orders to be issued by the Ministry of Education and the Federal Service for the Supervision of Education and Science (Rosobrnadzor).

You just read:

The Government keeps in place special procedure for state final certification of Russian school students abroad

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more