RUSSIA, January 27 - In 2024, Russian students studying at schools abroad, who were forced to discontinue their studies due to unfriendly actions by foreign states, will receive education documents based on their intermediate certification.

The corresponding resolution has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The document applies to school graduates who remain abroad and study remotely at Russian schools or those currently homeschooled, as well as to students who have arrived in Russia and been admitted to Russian schools.

A similar procedure was in effect in 2023.

The requirements for this year’s final exams for students graduating from schools in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as for those in certain schools in the border regions, will be determined by orders to be issued by the Ministry of Education and the Federal Service for the Supervision of Education and Science (Rosobrnadzor).