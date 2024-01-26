RUSSIA, January 26 - Dmitry Chernyshenko meets with UAE Ambassador Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber 26 January 2024 Dmitry Chernyshenko meets with UAE Ambassador Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber 26 January 2024 Dmitry Chernyshenko meets with UAE Ambassador Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber 26 January 2024 Dmitry Chernyshenko meets with UAE Ambassador Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber 26 January 2024 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Dmitry Chernyshenko meets with UAE Ambassador Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Russian Federation Mohammed Ahmed Sultan Essa Al Jaber to discuss bilateral cooperation in sports and tourism.

Mr Chernyshenko noted the growth of tourism between the two countries.

“In January, the tourist flow to the UAE grew more than five times over, becoming one of the top three most popular tourist destinations for Russians. This points to the friendly relations between Russia and the UAE. We will continue building up tourist exchanges between our states,” he said.

The officials admitted that bilateral ties were also making steady headway in sports.

“In February and March, Kazan will host the Games of the Future, the first international multi-sport tournament combining digital and athletic activities. There is nothing like it in the world. The leaders of your country are paying much attention to the development of high technology and innovation. The number of game clubs is growing for both amateurs and professionals. We welcome the athletes from the UAE in the competitions,” Mr Chernyshenko said.

According to the ambassador, cooperation between the two countries has reached a strategic level owing to the interaction between the leaders of both states. Last December, President Vladimir Putin visited the United Arab Emirates and met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“These top-level visits reflect the friendly feelings between Russia and the UAE. We appreciate the joint effort to promote the bilateral dialogue. I would also like to thank Russia for its support in holding the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses that is becoming a good tradition. We will work on promising areas of cooperation,” said Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber.

Dmitry Chernyshenko thanked the ambassador for his interest and his efforts for the benefit of both countries.

The meeting was also attended by Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin, Director of the Government Department for the Development of International Cooperation Viktor Kuznetsov, First Deputy General Director of the Agency for the Development of Computer Sport Igor Stolyarov, and Ambassador at Large and Foreign Ministry Special Envoy for International Sports Cooperation Mikhail Khorev.

The UAE were represented by First Secretary of the UAE Embassy in the Russian Federation Ahmed Al Shehhi and Embassy Attache Maita Alteneiji.