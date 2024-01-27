Readout of President Biden’s Call with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt

BRIEFING ROOM

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt. The two leaders discussed the ongoing war in Gaza and their efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. The President thanked President Al-Sisi for Egypt’s important role in this process, and they affirmed that all efforts must now be made to conclude a deal that would result in the release of all hostages together with a prolonged humanitarian pause in the fighting. They also discussed intensifying efforts to further increase the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance into and throughout Gaza. They agreed to continue their close coordination to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza and set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East, to include the establishment of a Palestinian state and equal measures of dignity and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike.

