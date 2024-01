Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Saturday, January 27, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Saturday, January 27, 2024 – 10:00 AM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

– Room 322

10:00 AM

Executive Session

HB2 Briefing

State Fiscal Recovery Funds – Proposed Action Plan

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Or via telephone: 1 669 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

Monday, January 29, 2024 – 9:30 AM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

– Room 322



9:30 AM

Executive Session

HB2 Working Group

1:30 PM OR CALL OF THE CHAIR

Full Committee Hearing

Special, Supplemental, Deficiency, and Information Technology Requests and Appropriations

(DFA/LFC Staff)

(418) Tourism Department

(419) Economic Development Department

(631) Department of Workforce Solutions

(420) Regulation and Licensing Department

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Or via telephone: 1 669 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 160 RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION (MAESTAS)

SB 59 GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 185 WATER PROJECT FUND (GONZALES)

SB 197 TAOS COUNTY WATER PROJECTS (GONZALES/ORTEZ)

SB 200 TIMBERON WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS (GRIGGS/VINCENT)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748

Or via telephone: 1 669 900 9128

Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748



EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Monday, January 29, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

* SB 152 CYFD INVESTIGATIONS & BACKGROUND CHECKS (HEMPHILL)

SB 193 READING MATERIALS FUND (STEWART)

Presentation:

Education Commission of the States Support and Services &

Trending Policy Topics in 2024

Gabriela Rodriguez, State Relations Strategist

Zoom Presenters: Tiffany McDole and Gerardo Sylva-Padron

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412

Or via telephone: 1 669 900 9128

Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Monday, January 29, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311



* SB 122 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (BRANDT/MOORES)

SB 128 STATE FIRE RETIREMENT (PADILLA)

SB 129 CYBERSECURITY ACT CHANGES

(PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 161 ACUTE CARE FACILITIES SUBSIDIES (MUÑOZ/WOODS)

SB 166 HOMELESSNESS REDUCTION DIVISION (POPE/CHÁVEZ)

SB 176 ATHLETIC COMPETITION ACT CHANGES (MAESTAS/DE LA CRUZ)

SB 190 DWI ACT (IVEY-SOTO/BRANDT)

* SB 95 T OR C WATER LINES (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/ARMSTRONG)

SB 182 REGIONAL PLANNING DISTRICT SERVICES (GONZALES)

SB 205 LOCAL COUNCILS OF GOVERNMENT (CAMPOS)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02wed.zoom.us/j/81287336647

Or via telephone: 1 719 359 4580

Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647

Written comment: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Monday, January 29, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321



SB 6 CANNABIS REGULATION CHANGES (DUHIGG/ROMERO A.)

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfJoin Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362

Meeting ID: 815 0254 3362

Or via telephone: 1 253 205 0468

For public participation & to register for the Zoom Webinar send email to

SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Monday, January 29, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SB 14 HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY (STEFANICS/STEWART)

SB 108 DISTRIBUTION TO ELECTION FUND (MUÑOZ/RODRIGUEZ)

SB 137 SCHOOL BOARD TRAINING (STEWART/SOULES)

SJR 2 BOARD OF REGENTS NOMINATING COMMITTEES, CA

(STEINBORN/HEMPHILL)

SJR 5 PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA (GONZALES)

SJM 1 SUPPORT NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE BANK (TALLMAN)

SJR 16 COUNTY OFFICIAL SALARIES, CA (NEVILLE/CERVANTES)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

Join the ZOOM MEETING:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Or via telephone: 1 669 900 1844

Meeting ID: 819 4419 0294

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Saturday, January 27, 2024 – 11:00 AM – Room 321



SB 3 PAID FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (STEWART/CHANDLER)

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321

SB 58 GEOTHERMAL ELECTRICITY TAX CREDIT (ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 118 DYED AGRICULTURAL DIESEL FUEL TAX CREDIT (BACA/SANCHEZ)

SB 68 AGE APPROPRIATE DESIGN CODE ACT (MUÑOZ/HERNDON)

SB 171 TEACHER-PURCHASED SUPPLIES TAX CREDIT (BRANDT)

SB 88 ELECTRONIC DRIVER’S LICENSE CREDENTIALS (GONZALES/GARCIA H.)

SB 201 TRANSPORTATION REGULATION (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

SB 99 REMOVE INCREMENTAL CANNABIS TAX (DUHIGG)

SB 117 SPECIAL NEEDS ADOPTED CHILD TAX CREDIT (GALLEGOS)

SB 125 ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX SUNSET (BURT)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/85614440294

Or via telephone: 1 669 900 9128.

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294