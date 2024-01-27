Submit Release
MPD Searching for Northeast Shooting Suspect

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred in Northeast.

On January 11, 2024, at approximately 9:26 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located evidence of a shooting but no victim. Later, a victim was located at a local hospital seeking treatment for critical gunshot wound injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24005750

