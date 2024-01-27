Submit Release
CBP Officers stop multiple fentanyl and methamphetamine body carriers

EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered individuals attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine concealed internally within their bodies on four separate incidents.

“This is an exceptionally dangerous practice and could be lethal if the drug packaging were to rupture during a smuggling episode,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Fortunately CBP officers were able to identify and stop these smuggling attempts before a medical emergency developed.”

On Jan. 14, CBP officers intercepted 189.8 grams of fentanyl and 65.7 grams of methamphetamine from a 36-year-old female, U.S. citizen. The woman arrived via the pedestrian lanes and was subsequently referred for a secondary inspection. A CBP canine inspection and pat down search were conducted leading to the detection of narcotic filled bundles concealed within the vaginal cavity.

On Jan. 15, CBP officers intercepted 119.1 grams of fentanyl from a 22-year-old female, U.S. citizen. A CBP canine team conducting inspections alerted to the presence of narcotics from the woman who arrived via the pedestrian lanes. A secondary inspection including a pat down search resulted in the detection of one fentanyl filled bundle concealed within the vaginal cavity.

Later that same day, CBP officers intercepted 143.6 grams of fentanyl from a 45-year-old male, U.S. citizen. A CBP canine team conducting inspections alerted to the presence of narcotics from the man who arrived via the pedestrian lanes. A secondary inspection including a pat down search resulted in the detection of two fentanyl filled bundles concealed within the rectal cavity.

Colored fentanyl seized by CBP officers.

On Jan. 24, CBP officers intercepted 51.2 grams of fentanyl from a 41-year-old female, U.S. The woman arrived via the pedestrian lanes and was subsequently referred for a secondary inspection. A pat down search was conducted leading to the detection of two multicolored fentanyl filled bundles concealed within the vaginal cavity. 

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

