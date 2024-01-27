Advatek Lighting Appoints North American Business Development Manager
Manufacturers of world-leading PixLite® pixel controllers appoints Business Development Manager for North America.
The appointment of a highly experienced and capable business development executive such as Chris is recognition of our commitment to continue to grow and support the critical North American region”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advatek Lighting, makers of world-leading PixLite® addressable LED pixel controllers, has appointed Chris Santos to the role of Business Development Manager, North America.
— Luke Taylor, Managing Director
Chris is based in California and will head up the business development functions for Advatek Lighting across the USA, Canada and Mexico. His appointment follows Advatek’s similar move to support growth in the UK/European region late in 2023.
Chris has an extensive background in the Audo Visual and Architectural Products sectors, for the past eight years in sales and solutions management with LeGrand, and for a decade prior to that with Kramer Electronics.
‘We are delighted to have Chris join the Advatek team,’ says Luke Taylor, Advatek founder and Managing Director.
‘Our PixLite® range of LED pixel controllers are best-in-class, and North America has seen strong growth over recent years, with more than 60% of our global sales coming from this market. The appointment of a highly experienced and capable business development executive such as Chris is recognition of our commitment to continue to grow and support the critical North American region.’
About Advatek Lighting
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Advatek Lighting is a global leader in professional LED pixel control, powering many of the world's most impressive lighting displays.
Advatek’s range of PixLite® Mk3 addressable LED pixel controllers are compatible with major lighting software/control systems, and support over 70 different pixel protocols. PixLite® Mk3 controllers suit both regular and long-range installations and are infinitely scalable, robust and reliable, highly cost-effective.
Incorporating a user-friendly web-based control interface along with the unique SHOWTime® firmware that enables the controllers to record and play back a complex lighting display sequence as a stand-alone, off-line device, Advatek PixLite® Mk3 pixel controllers include numerous additional unique features that deliver unmatched performance.
In addition, all PixLite® Mk3 products are backed by a 5-year warranty; shipped daily to all major international destinations; available with conformal coating as an option; and are available from a select group of international Dealer/Partners.
Advatek LED pixel controllers have an enthusiastic following among lighting professionals around the world, and can be seen installed in architectural settings, internal commercial lighting, theme parks, event staging, digital art installations, film and TV productions, signage, seasonal and special event lighting, and more.
See more at www.advateklighting.com
