Advatek Lighting Bolsters European Sales Presence
We see Europe, the UK and Gulf States as a major growth region, and the appointment of such experienced and high calibre team members demonstrates our commitment to growing these markets”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advatek Lighting, makers of world-leading PixLite® addressable LED pixel controllers, has appointed two experienced lighting industry professionals to spearhead growth in the UK, Europe and Middle East regions.
— Luke Taylor, Managing Director
John Jarrard will head Advatek’s business development initiatives in the United Kingdom. Prior to joining Advatek, John was General Manager for lighting control manufacturer Enttec in UK/Europe, which included the establishment of a European operation and managing through the Brexit process. John holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Loughborough University and a Master’s Degree from Nottingham University. He is based in London, UK.
Ian Debski will lead European and Middle East business development for Advatek. Based in Frankfurt, Ian has extensive experience in the professional lighting industry, most recently with Glamox GmbH and previously with groups such as ES-System S.A. and OPTILED. Ian holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Johnson & Wales University and a Master’s Degree from the University of Amsterdam.
‘We are delighted to have Ian and John join the Advatek team,’ says Luke Taylor, Advatek Founder and Managing Director. ‘Our PixLite® range of LED pixel controllers are best-in-class, and this has supported strong recent growth. We see Europe, the UK and Gulf States as a major growth region, and the appointment of such experienced and high calibre team members demonstrates our commitment to growing and supporting these markets.’
About Advatek Lighting
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Advatek Lighting is a global leader in professional LED pixel control, powering many of the world's most impressive lighting displays.
Advatek’s range of PixLite® Mk3 addressable LED pixel controllers are compatible with major lighting software/control systems, and support over 65 different pixel protocols. PixLite® controllers suit both regular and long-range installations and are infinitely scalable, robust and reliable, highly cost-effective.
Incorporating a user-friendly web-based control interface along with the unique SHOWTime® firmware that enables the controllers to record and play back a complex lighting display sequence as a stand-alone, off-line device, Advatek PixLite® pixel controllers include unique features that deliver unmatched performance.
In addition, all Mk3 products are backed by a 5-year warranty; shipped daily to all major international destinations; and are available from a select group of international Dealer/Partners.
Advatek LED pixel controllers have an enthusiastic following among lighting professionals around the world, and can be seen installed in architectural settings, internal commercial lighting, theme parks, event staging, digital art installations, film and TV productions, signage, seasonal and special event lighting, and more.
