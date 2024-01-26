VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Transportation of Drugs into Correctional Facility

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A2000436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: VSP BCI Troop A-West

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/20/24 at 0946 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Transportation of Drugs into a Correctional Facility

ACCUSED: Damien Delisle

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Incarcerated

ACCUSED: Ahshanna Gaudette

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police were notified by staff at Northwest State Correctional Facility that on the above date and time, surveillance footage captured Ahshanna Gaudette surreptitiously handing drugs to her incarcerated partner, Damien Delisle, during a visit at the facility. Delisle then attempted to conceal the drugs on his person. This incident occurred in the presence of other inmates and visitors in the common visiting room at the facility. Both Gaudette and Delisle were cited for transportation of drugs into a correctional facility. They are both scheduled to appear for arraignment at 0830 hours on February 20, 2024 in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin County, Criminal Division.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the suspects' arraignments. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/24

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Delisle is being held for charges not related to this incident. Gaudette was cited and released.

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Det. Sgt. Angela Baker

Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

Cell phone: (802)585-0473

Email: angela.baker@vermont.gov