VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Transportation of Drugs into Correctional Facility
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24A2000436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker
STATION: VSP BCI Troop A-West
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/20/24 at 0946 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Transportation of Drugs into a Correctional Facility
ACCUSED: Damien Delisle
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Incarcerated
ACCUSED: Ahshanna Gaudette
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police were notified by staff at Northwest State Correctional Facility that on the above date and time, surveillance footage captured Ahshanna Gaudette surreptitiously handing drugs to her incarcerated partner, Damien Delisle, during a visit at the facility. Delisle then attempted to conceal the drugs on his person. This incident occurred in the presence of other inmates and visitors in the common visiting room at the facility. Both Gaudette and Delisle were cited for transportation of drugs into a correctional facility. They are both scheduled to appear for arraignment at 0830 hours on February 20, 2024 in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin County, Criminal Division.
No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the suspects' arraignments. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/24
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Delisle is being held for charges not related to this incident. Gaudette was cited and released.
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Det. Sgt. Angela Baker
Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, Vermont 05478
Cell phone: (802)585-0473
Email: angela.baker@vermont.gov