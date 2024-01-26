CNO and MCPON Travel to Italy and France for Strategic Engagements

PARIS – Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea traveled to Italy and France ahead of the Paris Naval Conference, 22-25 Jan.

The international trip began in Naples, Italy, where CNO and MCPON toured Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa, met with leadership, held an all hands call, and recognized Sailors and civilians for the work they do every day to sustain Allied and partner security relationships.

“Let me just start by saying thank you for what you do, and please pass along my thanks to your families for what they do to support our Navy,” said Franchetti. “I am incredibly proud of our Navy team. Over the past year this incredible team of Sailors – active and reserve – and civilians has made a difference in our combined efforts through support of Ukraine, in enhancing interoperability in NATO, and by supporting our national security interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and the broader Middle East.”

While in Naples, MCPON also spoke with Enlisted Leadership Development Class Sailors.

"We need every Sailor to be stronger, smarter and better-valued warfighters,” said Honea “I want Sailors to continue to develop the technical skills and pursue higher learning that will make us better people and leaders that contribute to a creditable combat team."

CNO and MCPON then travelled to Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, where they spoke to representatives from the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, and Germany, during the first-ever P-8A Joint Exploration and Discussion Initiative (JEDI) Symposium. This symposium facilitates constructive discussions between partner nations using P-8As, to increase tactical awareness, share lessons learned, discuss initiatives and foster interoperability between allied nations.

“This is an incredible forum that allows us to work together, with our Allies and partners, to assess our progress and refine our shared vision toward increasingly lethal, agile, and interchangeable joint forces,” said Franchetti.

While at NAS Sigonella, CNO and MCPON met with leadership and held an all hands call to hear from Sailors and share the CNO’s priorities.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about what our Navy team needs for the future, and I believe it is a focus on warfighting, warfighters, and the foundation that supports them,” said Franchetti. “We must deliver decisive combat power, strengthen the Navy team, and build trust, align resources, and be ready.”

MCPON echoed Franchetti’s sentiments on ensuring that each Sailor does their part to apply a warfighting lens to everything they do.

The next stop on their trip was France, where CNO met with her French counterpart, French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour, in advance of the Paris Naval Conference. During the discussion, the two heads of navies discussed current operations, CNO’s priorities, future deployment opportunities, and increasing interoperability between the navies.

Afterwards, CNO met with her Italian counterpart, Chief of Italian Navy Adm. Enrico Credendino, for a discussion on future integration opportunities for the U.S. and Italian navies, Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour’s (CVH 550) upcoming deployment, and ways they will drive interoperability to deliver combined lethality.

Prior to the Paris Naval Conference, CNO, together with Vaujour, Credendino and Royal Navy Adm. Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom, conducted a tabletop exercise to discuss opportunities for better collaboration. They discussed expanding partnerships with other like-minded maritime forces, and synchronization of operations and activities during their respective upcoming carrier strike group deployments.

The Paris Naval Conference, jointly hosted by the French Navy and the French Institute of International Relations, was themed “The Evolving Role of the Carrier Strike Group,” and featured CNO, Vaujour, Key, Credendino, and Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy.

“Our Carrier Strike Groups, which include the carriers, carrier air wings, and associated destroyer squadrons, have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, and maintained our enduring commitments worldwide,” said Franchetti. “Carrier Strike Groups are the most capable, adaptable, and flexible platforms in our navies. Their ability to relocate combat power more than 5,000 miles in less than a week, and be ready to execute their mission provides a range of options to our nation’s leaders.”

CNO participated in a panel with her counterparts titled “future challenges and perspectives for Navies,” and emphasized the value of planning, exercising and operating together to enhance interoperability between the navies. She further expressed how the strong network of Allies and partners around the world, facilitates the preservation of the rules-based international order.

“Our navies are on the front line of strategic competition, where decisive, combat-credible naval power, like our carrier strike groups, is essential to maintain security and the rules-based international order,” said Franchetti. “I think the more we can work together to bring and integrate different navies and different aircraft carriers into regular operations and exercises is a really good thing. I know everyone here is working to do that, and I am looking forward to continuing to build on that.”

She also highlighted the role of technology in rethinking potential conflict at sea including the advancements in unmanned systems, including air, surface, and subsurface, artificial intelligence, and additive manufacturing. She specifically highlighted the U.S. Navy’s development of the MQ-25 Stingray being essential to extending the range and lethality of the carrier strike group.

Following the panel, CNO met with Pendharkar, to discuss increased navy cooperation, current Red Sea operations, upcoming exercises and future engagement opportunities.

Then, CNO, Vaujour, and Key participated in a trilateral engagement where the leaders discussed maritime security, deterrence, interoperability, and technological innovation.

“The rule of law is under threat,” said Franchetti. “It’s under challenge everywhere we look, so we must stand strong with like-minded nations working together to preserve that rule of law, and say that this kind of behavior can’t stand, and it can’t win. We need to do that together.”

Finally, CNO, Vaujour, Key, and Pendharkar held a press conference, where the naval leaders focused on increasing engagement with like-minded countries through enhanced information sharing, regional security cooperation, defense trade, and cooperation in new domains.

“I could not be more proud of our navies, who are operating at the point of friendship with Allies and partners around the world to preserve the peace and provide options to our nation’s decision makers,” said Franchetti. “I appreciate IFRI and the opportunity to be here with everyone to talk about Carrier Strike Groups, lessons learned, and the some of the shared experiences and challenges we all face.”

This was CNO and MCPON’s second international trip.

