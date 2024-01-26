Two NDCS staff members injured in assaults

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (24-05)

January 26, 2024 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Two staff members sustained serious* injuries in two separate inmate assaults this week.

The first incident happened on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the Reception and Treatment Center. When a staff member entered a housing unit to escort an inmate to a holding cell, the inmate began to punch the staff member in the head. Assessment at the hospital showed that the staff member sustained a concussion.

The second incident occurred on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. An inmate who was suspected of possessing contraband refused staff directives and began punching and kneeing multiple staff members. One staff member fell during the struggle and sustained a concussion.

An investigation of both incidents has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.