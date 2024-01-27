NCRI-US: Iran’s Looming Elections Boycott Signals the Regime’s Further Demise

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says after four decades of despotic rule, the Iranian people seek a complete overthrow of the regime to bring about change, not stage-managed bogus elections.

The clerical regime has failed miserably to persuade a disillusioned populace that fundamental change within the existing system remains possible.

Khamenei's real fear lies in an internal formidable foe: a restive society and a rebellious, freedom-seeking generation organized in Resistance Units, determined to dismantle the religious tyranny.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Iran’s society is simmering in outrage over the cowardly executions of anti-regime protesters Mohammad Ghobadlou and Farhad Salimi, there are increasing signs that the revolting spectacle billed as March 1st “elections” for Majlis and Assembly of Experts will be massively boycotted.

State media has announced Hassan Rouhani's disqualification from running for the Assembly of Experts. Disqualifying Rouhani is very telling, as he has served the regime for two terms as president, five terms as a member of the Majlis, and nearly two decades as a member of the same Assembly of Experts, which he is now disqualified to run for.

The regime’s familiar tactics are already in play, from parading unveiled women who support extremist clerics to staging intense factional debates on tightly controlled state TV. Yet, after four decades of deceit, the Iranian people have grown indifferent towards these elections, yearning instead for an actual revolution and a complete overthrow of the theocratic regime.

The intensity of ad campaigns, threatening speeches by Supreme Leader Khamenei and senior clerics, and cautionary state media articles betray the regime’s awareness of an impending nationwide boycott, likely surpassing those in 2020 and 2021, further eroding its legitimacy.

Khamenei and his officials know they face no threat of foreign invasion. Their real fear lies in a more formidable foe: a restive society and a rebellious, freedom-seeking generation organized in Resistance Units, determined to dismantle the religious dictatorship and establish a democratic, secular republic.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

-------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

