Four conferences with no straight grants

Four conferences with no straight grantsMartin.Novitski
Thu, 01/25/2024 - 09:14
NewsLink
Maybe the Courts of Appeal are doing a great job of clarifying the law because the Supreme Court yesterday had its fourth conference in a row without a straight grant. There hasn’t been a straight grant since the two on December 20.
