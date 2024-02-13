Dr. Michael Levittan, Expert Psychotherapist, Discusses Lessons Learned From COVID: Humanity’s “Wake Up” Call

Dr. Michael Levittan

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world has changed. And suddenly. COVID is still with us, but it is no longer considered to be an emergency worldwide crisis. With time passed, "we have a bit of perspective on the pandemic," informs Dr. Levitttan, renowned Psychotherapist and expert witness. The first recognized case of COVID-19 occurred in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus spread quickly to countries across the globe. The World Health Organization declared a Public Health Emergency in January 2020 and a pandemic in March 2020. Symptoms range from mild to severe illness, hospitalization, and death. According to Worldometer, the current estimated number of cases worldwide is 702 million, with U.S. cases (111 million) easily more than twice that of the next country (India). The first confirmed death from COVID was on January 9, 2020, in Wuhan. The estimated number of deaths worldwide from COVID is 7 million, with the U.S. having almost one million 200 thousand deaths (about one-half million more than the next country - Brazil).

In essence, the COVID phenomenon reinforced Darwin’s survival of the species theory. A fundamental aspect of the theory is that humans evolve by adapting to changes in the environment. COVID brought traumatic and lasting changes to the entire earth. Humans did adapt and ensured survival of the species. A most remarkable adaptation involved the amazing rapidity with which the disease took hold of individual minds, organizations, and countries. Whatever differences in opinion regarding the existence of COVID, its origin, or protocols to mitigate its spread, people quickly devoted major mental, emotional, physical, and financial resources to deal with the illness. Like any traumatic global event, COVID lodged itself in the minds of just about everyone on the planet, explains Dr. Levittan.

It is worth contemplating just how the entire world was able to achieve nearly immediate awareness of COVID. Two central attributes of the human species were highlighted and put into action: 1) Communication and 2) Cooperation. The current technological state of the world ensured almost instant communication regarding the course of the disease. Cooperation became an overriding theme in the early stages, as a rapid mobilization of resources occurred, including hospital space, medical personnel, researchers, ventilators, and later, vaccines and medications. Hospital workers were literally cheered for their courageous work, states Dr. Levittan.

Dr. Levittan concludes that though worldwide cooperation waned and things regressed to previous levels of conflict and even war, the COVID crisis can be viewed as a “wake-up” call for our world. COVID exposed a worldwide vulnerability. All of us inhabit and share a relatively small planet, among about 2 trillion others in the universe, heated and lit by the sun, a star among 200 billion trillion others. "In essence, we are 'huddled together' in our relatively tiny portion of the universe," adds Dr. Levittan. "And we are vulnerable. The ultimate, long-term lesson from COVID is that we need cooperation. We need each other."

To learn more about Dr. Levittan, click here: https://www.michaellevittan.com/