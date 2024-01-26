Saskatchewan Lawyers Honoured with King's Counsel Designations

CANADA, January 26 - Released on January 26, 2024

Four more Saskatchewan lawyers have been recognized with the King’s Counsel (K.C.) designation for their contributions to the legal profession and public service across the province. This is in addition to the 14 announced in December 2023, bringing the total number of K.C.s this year to 18.

“These are outstanding lawyers who have made significant contributions to the legal profession in Saskatchewan,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “Within their different areas of practice and expertise, each is eminently-deserving of this designation.

The appointments are as follows:

Louis A. Browne is with Willows, Wellsch Orr and Brundige LLP in Regina and was admitted to the bar in 2003.

James T. Sproule is with McKercher LLP in Saskatoon and was admitted to the bar in 1994.

Darlene N. Wingerak is with Robertson Stromberg LLP in Saskatoon and was admitted to the bar in 1993.

Elizabeth A. Hilts is the Assistant Deputy Attorney General, Public Prosecutions with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General in Regina and was admitted to the bar in 1996.

King’s Counsel appointments are based on recommendations from a selection committee consisting of Saskatchewan's Justice Minister and Attorney General, the Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan or Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench, and past presidents of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association and Law Society of Saskatchewan.

To be eligible for a K.C. appointment, individuals must live in Saskatchewan and have practiced law for at least ten years in the superior courts of any province or territory of Canada, the United Kingdom, or Ireland.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel BusseJustice and Attorney GeneralReginaPhone: 306-787-8959Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca