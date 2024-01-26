Gator Mike's Family Fun Park Ushers in New Leadership and Exciting Additions for 2024
Gator Mike's Family Fun Park's appointment of Mary Jo King as General Manager and their new additions promises to be a milestone in the park's legacy.CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gator Mike's Family Fun Park, Cape Coral's premier amusement destination, is proud to announce the appointment of Mary Jo King as its new General Manager. With Mary Jo at the helm, Gator Mike's is gearing up for a transformative year marked by fresh attractions, enhanced experiences, and strategic developments.
Returning to Gator Mike's, where she previously served as Group Sales Manager, Mary Jo brings a wealth of experience from her years in the amusement park industry, including notable roles at Sun Splash and Sams Club. The owners express their utmost confidence in Mary Jo's leadership and warmly invite the Gator Mike's community to welcome her back to the family.
Exciting Fun Park Additions:
Gator Mike's is set to elevate its status as Cape Coral's ONLY Amusement Park with a series of exciting additions and enhancements:
- Mellow Mushroom: Soon to grace Gator Mike's, Mellow Mushroom will bring its signature laid-back atmosphere and delicious pizza offerings, providing families with a delightful dining option during their visit with an expected open date of late May or early June this year.
- Kiddie Ropes and More New Attractions: Little adventurers now have even more to explore with the addition of Kiddie Ropes, Kiddie Go Karts, and other thrilling attractions designed to cater to a diverse range of ages and interests.
- Dinosaur Falls Mini Golf: Embark on a prehistoric adventure with Dinosaur Falls Mini Golf. This captivating mini-golf experience combines fun and education in a unique and immersive setting.
"As we usher in a new era at Gator Mike's with Mary Jo King as our General Manager, we're equally thrilled to announce these exciting additions,” says the owner. “From the delectable offerings of Mellow Mushroom to the adventurous Kiddie Ropes and Dinosaur Falls Mini Golf, we're dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our visitors. Stay tuned for more announcements, including updates on Latitude 78, as we continue to evolve and enhance the Gator Mike's experience."
Gator Mike's Family Fun Park remains committed to providing unparalleled entertainment for families and individuals alike, and 2024 promises to be a year filled with joy, adventure, and discovery.
About Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park
Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park is a premier entertainment and amusement destination in Cape Coral, FL, featuring go-karts, paintball, ziplining, mini-golf, arcade games, and so much more! If you seek FUN, Gator Mike’s has you covered. To stay updated with new developments, visit gatormikes.com or follow us on Facebook at GatorMikesFamilyFunPark and Instagram gator_mikes.
