Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Mark Jordan to the North Lake County Hospital District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Mark Jordan to the North Lake County Hospital District.

 

Mark Jordan

Jordan, of Fruitland Park, is the Owner of Hangar Houseware and is a former Firefighter and Paramedic for the City of Leesburg. He previously served as a member of the City of Leesburg Municipal Fire Pension Board. Jordan earned his associate degree from Lake-Sumter State College, his bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Warner University, and his paramedic and firefighter certification from Lake Technical College.

 

