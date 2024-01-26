Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Monroe County Housing Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Aaron Castillo, William Gonzalez, Linda Hinchcliffe, Patrick Labrada, and Ailton Lopez to the Monroe County Housing Authority.

Aaron Castillo

Castillo is the Director of Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center. Active in his community, he has served on the Monroe County Housing Authority for 20 years and is the Chair of the Bahama Village Redevelopment Authority. Castillo earned his associate degree from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service.

William Gonzalez

Gonzalez is a Senior Account Manager of Bright View Landscaping. Active in his community, he is the President of the Marathon Lions Club and a former executive board member of the Crane Point Board. Gonzalez also previously served as the Manager of Gonzalez Brothers Landscaping, Inc.

Linda Hinchcliffe

Hinchcliffe is retired and previously served as the Director of Administration for the Monroe County Housing Authority. Active in her community, she is the Chair of Membership for the Key West Lions Club and a former member of the Monroe County Personnel Association. Hinchcliffe attended the College of the Florida Keys.

Patrick Labrada

Labrada is the Owner and Mortgage Broker for Southernmost Financial Corporation. Active in his community, he is a member of the City of Key West Utility Board, the former President and current member of the Rotary Club of Key West, and was previously elected as a Monroe County School Board member. Labrada earned his bachelor’s degree from Bethany College.

Ailton Lopez

Lopez is a Bartender and a Mixologist for the Islamorada Florida Keys Resort Collection. He has been serving as the resident member of the Monroe County Housing Authority for 12 years. Lopez was recognized in 2023 by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association with a “Recognition of Service Excellence” Award which honors Monroe County hospitality champions.

