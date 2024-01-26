Submit Release
Full closure of Likelike Highway rescheduled to Feb. 1

Posted on Jan 26, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists that Likelike Highway will be closed in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction between Nālani‘ehā Street and the Wilson Tunnel, from 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, through 7 a.m., Friday, Feb. 2. Construction crews will perform work identified in the final inspection to complete the Likelike Highway Resurfacing Project.

Roadwork is expected to be finished in one night. However, in the case of weather-related cancellations, work may be rescheduled for a later date between Feb. 4, through Feb. 16. Resurfacing work on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction has been completed. The equipment and staging areas will be cleared once Kāne‘ohe-bound work is finished.

HDOT reminds motorists to plan their commutes ahead of time to get to their destinations. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with safety procedures. Please follow HDOT on Facebook and Twitter for updates on roadwork schedules. All work is weather permitting.

