Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,934 in the last 365 days.

Michelle D. Craig Recognized Among Top Lawyers in Louisiana by Prestigious Super Lawyers List

Logo of Transcendent Law Group

Logo of Transcendent Law Group

photo of Attorney Michelle D. Craig with Transcendent Law Group and Super Lawyers logo.

Michelle D. Craig, Managing Attorney of Transcendent Law Group.

Transcendent Law Group Founder is recognized as an outstanding lawyer in Louisiana.

I am committed to providing top-notch legal services, and this recognition further motivates all of Transcendent Law Group to uphold the highest standards of excellence in our practice.”
— Michelle D. Craig, Managing Attorney of Transcendent Law Group.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle D. Craig, Founder and CEO of Transcendent Law Group, has been selected for the exclusive 2024 Louisiana Super Lawyers list. This is the second consecutive year that Craig has been chosen for this prestigious list, recognizing her among the top 5% of attorneys in the State of Louisiana.

Michelle D. Craig is the Managing Attorney of Transcendent Law Group. With over 23 years of law firm experience, she became the first African American female partner in the New Orleans Office of an Am 200 Regional law firm before founding her firm in 2014.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized for the second year in a row as an outstanding lawyer in Louisiana. This acknowledgment reflects not only my dedication to the legal profession but also to my clients and the New Orleans community. I am committed to providing top-notch legal services, and this recognition further motivates all of Transcendent Law Group to uphold the highest standards of excellence in our practice,” says Craig.

In her practice, Craig serves as trusted legal counsel for organizations of all sizes. She primarily practices labor and employment, education, and civil litigation. She also serves as the outside general counsel for several companies where she provides proactive management, human resources guidance, and day-to-day legal counseling. Additionally, Craig provides legal counsel to existing and newly formed charter schools, community colleges, and universities. Craig is very active in the community and is passionate about the economic viability and development of the New Orleans area. She is the former Chairperson of the New Orleans Civil Service Commission and the former Chairperson of the Downtown Development District in New Orleans. She believes in protecting the resilience and uniqueness of the culture while advocating for a stronger, sustainable, and economically successful New Orleans community.

Craig holds dual degrees, including a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) and a Bachelor of Civil Law (B.C.L.), from the Louisiana State University (LSU) Law Center. She also studied International and Comparative Law at the Université d ‘Aix Marseille III in Aix en Provence, France.

Super Lawyers, which is part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com

Allison Schmidt
Get Online NOLA
+1 504-482-1096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Michelle D. Craig Recognized Among Top Lawyers in Louisiana by Prestigious Super Lawyers List

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more