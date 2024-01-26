2024 CLASS OF THE BACW SANKOFA INSTITUTE FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN EXECUTIVE AND EMERGING LEADERS IN CHILD WELFARE
BLACK ADMINISTRATORS IN CHILD WELFARE PRESENT THE 2024 CLASS OF THE SANKOFA INSTITUTE FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN EXECUTIVE AND EMERGING LEADERS IN CHILD WELFARE
Our current child welfare situation is not acceptable for children of color. We must ensure the Black experience becomes embedded in the service delivery for child welfare agencies throughout the US.”BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Administrators in Child Welfare (BACW) presented the Sankofa Institute for African American Executive and Emerging Leaders in Child Welfare on January 24-25, 2024, in partnership with Johnson C. Smith University.
Celebrating 53 years of service to Black children, youths, families, and communities, BACW is pleased to announce its third class of child welfare leaders from across the country who seek to transform the landscape of the child welfare system from the inside out. From examining institutional logics of the system to the public child welfare policies that produce disproportionate and disparate outcomes for African American children and families, this year-long institute will provide innovative and effective strategies to combat the challenges faced in the child welfare system every day in the U.S.
Those participating in the third cohort are from across the country (Dee Bonnick, CT; Melita Wiley, CA; Misty Patterson, PA; Dr. Arisah Muhammad-Lewis, CA; Samuel Harrison III, PA; Sasha Peays, PA; Traci Phillips, PA; Dr. Shannon Matthews, LA; Haywood El, PA; Toni Wagner, PA; Ivory Bennett, PA; Albert Smith, CA; Nicholette Smith-Bligen, MD; Samaura Stone, DC; Queva Hubbard, NM) and we are excited for the same.
About Black Administrators in Child Welfare
The Black Administrators in Child Welfare, Inc. (BACW) is a group formed in 1971and incorporated in New York in 1975 to address the reluctance of child welfare agencies to respond appropriately to the need for specialized services for Black children and their families and to press for the employment of Black professionals in responsible administrative positions. The organization also serves as a support network for the small number of Black executives running child welfare and human service agencies.
