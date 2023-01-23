BLACK ADMINISTRATORS IN CHILD WELFARE’s SANKOFA INSTITUTE FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN EXECUTIVE AND EMERGING LEADERS - 2023
2023 Cohort Opening Session on January 26- 27, 2023, in partnership with Johnson C. Smith University and Casey Family Programs of Seattle Washington.BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Administrators in Child Welfare (BACW) will present the Sankofa Institute for African American Executive and Emerging Leaders in Child Welfare on January 26- 27, 2023, in partnership with Johnson C. Smith University and Casey Family Programs of Seattle Washington.
Celebrating 52 years of service to Black children, youths, families, and communities, BACW is pleased to announce its inaugural class of child welfare leaders from across the country who seek to transform the landscape of the child welfare system from the inside out. From examining institutional logics of the system to the public child welfare policies that produce disproportionate and disparate outcomes for African American children and families, this year- long institute will provide innovative and effective strategies to combat the challenges faced in the child welfare system every day in the U.S.
Those participating in the second cohort are from across the country (Angela Braxton, TX; Angelique Brown, VA; Robbie Callis, TX; Angela Campbell, PA; Robin Chapolini, PA; Rochelle Frankling, CA; Maryn Formley, PA; Devon Gilchrist, MN; Kimberley Johnson, CA; Victoria Lynch, PA; Denorra Carter-Murray, PA; Eshawn-Fonta Peterson, AZ; Florence Racine, NJ; Matthew Stewart, AZ) and we are excited for the same.
About Black Administrators in Child Welfare
The Black Administrators in Child Welfare, Inc. (BACW) is a group formed in 1971and incorporated in New York in 1975 to address the reluctance of child welfare agencies to respond appropriately to the need for specialized services for Black children and their families and to press for the employment of Black professionals in responsible administrative positions. The organization also serves as a support network for the small number of Black executives running child welfare and human service agencies.
